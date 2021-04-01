Will there be a Bloodborne PC or PS5 release? Here’s why there’s hope

With some major PlayStation exclusives slowly making their way to PC, many minds quickly turned to a Bloodborne PC release - or at least something for PS5. Being a Bloodborne fan in recent years has been as nightmare-inducing as the game’s enemy designs. Hunters have had to sit back and watch modders fix the game’s performance issues and get the title running at a stable 60fps, while almost nobody can enjoy any of that on their PlayStation at home. Plus, neither From Software nor Sony have said anything about Bloodborne’s future, while games like Days Gone get PS5 patches and PC ports.

At a glance, none of this makes much sense, but if you read in-between the lines, a Bloodborne Remaster for PC and PS5 is looking more and more likely. From Sony’s rumored acquisition of Bluepoint games to the company’s PS5 patches for PS4 games, and from its promise to release more games on PC to the many, many rumors and leaks about a Bloodborne PC release, all of it adds up to the conclusion that this 2015 masterpiece will get a fresh coat of paint sometime soon.

A Bloodborne PC or PS5 release may not yet be confirmed in an official sense, but here’s everything we know about Bloodborne Remastered so far.

Sony, Bluepoint Games, and Demon’s Souls

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has already got the ball rolling when it comes to remaking beloved From Software titles. Demon's Souls recently got a full remaster and arrived as one of the PS5 launch games , which was an interesting choice. Though a fan-favorite and cult-classic, Demon's Souls was estimated to have only sold around 1.7 million copies by 2015. During that same year, Bloodborne got released and quickly surpassed over a million copies sold. Which begs the question as to why would Sony give a more beloved From Software exclusive IP less attention?

Not only is the precedent for remaking From games set - albeit only for PS5 rather than PC as well - but Sony has been rumored, for months, to be in the process of buying the developer of the Demon’s Souls remake - Bluepoint Games. This studio has had its hands on the source code of From Software’s engine for some time now, and now has direct experience of making an older From Software title on current-generation PS5 hardware in 4K (or at least near it) and at 60fps.

This kind of in-depth technical know-how is an incredible asset that would make a Bloodborne conversion much easier to develop. Surely just another great reason for Sony to acquire the studio?

PS5 patches for PS4 games... but not Bloodborne

(Image credit: Sony / From Software)

What's also interesting is that it's becoming the norm for PS4 exclusives like Bloodborne to get PS5 patches, often enabling games to run in 4K and at 60fps. Games like Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone, and God of War have all received free PS5 updates , and the latter two titles - as well as Bloodborne - are included in the PlayStation Plus Collection games list (the selection of PS4 classics PS5 owners can download for free through PlayStation Plus).

Bloodborne is routinely considered one of the best games of the generation , so it's interesting that it's been added to the PlayStation Plus Collection without a mention of a PS5 patch of any sort. It could well mean that something else is in the works for Bloodborne, and any update that came out now could undermine the enthusiasm for a full re-release. At least until the remaster drops, Bloodborne is only a free download away for PS5 owners.

PlayStation exclusives coming to PC

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After decades of exclusivity, we have started to see some of the best PS4 exclusives or earlier arrive on PC. This began with titles like Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human, Nioh, and Yakuza, which were originally developed by third-party studios exclusively for PlayStation platforms.

Then, games from Sony’s first-party studios started coming to PC, like Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn, and Sony has promised more games will come to PC, too, like the recently announced Days Gone port. We have a sneaking suspicion that the games Sony chooses to bring to PC aren't random though.

Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone are all new IPs in the PlayStation universe, perhaps too new to be considered PlayStation icons and still relatively unknown to the wider gaming community outside of PlayStation gamers. Not only is there a market out there for these games that won’t cut into PlayStation sales, but bringing these games to PC helps to drum up interest in any sure-to-be PlayStation exclusive follow-ups, like Horizon Forbidden West or Days Gone 2. Or at least timed exclusives anyway.

Bloodborne meets these criteria, too. It’s a new PlayStation IP too young to be ‘iconic PlayStation’, which many people outside of the PlayStation ecosystem would love to play. That's especially true when you consider the continued success and influence of From Software games in the six years since Bloodborne’s original release. Plus, a Bloodborne Remaster will inevitably also be a good way for Sony to gauge the community’s interest in a Bloodborne sequel. (Spoiler alert: there’s a lot of interest.)

The Bloodborne PC and PS5 rumors

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Rumors about upcoming games are a dime a dozen, and most of the time, these kinds of rumors don’t lead anywhere. Bloodborne Remastered rumors aren’t individually all that different, but the number of these rumors and their consistency is notable.

You’ve got your retailer pre-order leaks, rumors about cut content coming to the remaster, PlayStation Store leaks, leaks about Bloodborne Remastered going through a particular round of playtesting, rumors about announcements, and more.

We may not be able to trust individual leaks and rumors, but altogether this much information coming from this many sources means there's at least some weight to the idea that there is (or was) a Bloodborne project in the works, regardless of when or if we see it release or what will be in it on release.