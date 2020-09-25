Blade lands in Fortnite’s item store today

Blade himself is now available in Fortnite, as a purchase through the game's item store.

The latest Marvel character to join the fray, Blade enters Fortnite alongside the likes of Iron Man, She-Hulk Groot, and more. The current Fortnite season is themed around Marvel characters, with superheroes like Thor and Wolverine joining the game at the beginning of Season 4 last month.

The only of his kind, the one the undead fear most... the Daywalker has arrived.Grab the Blade Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/Ge8gQMyk6LSeptember 25, 2020

Right now, you can purchase the Blade from Fortnite's item store in two ways: the base Blade pack for 2,000 V-Bucks, which gives you two versions of Blade's outfit with two versions of his sword acting as a pickaxe, or the complete Blade set for 2,300 V-Bucks, which nets you two Blade outfits, two sword pickaxes, a Glider, and an emote.

Just don't count on Wesley Snipes, who played Blade in the original movie trilogy in 1998, 2002, and 2004, having any involvement in Blade's introduction in Fortnite. You might remember that last year, Marvel announced an upcoming Blade movie, replacing Snipes with Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire-slayer. Just a few days after the announcement, Snipes responded to Ali's casting by saying "we will someday work together."

Blade joins Fortnite Battle Royale as Season 4: Nexus War rolls on. For a complete list of all the most recently weekly challenges to be added in the ongoing season, as well as how to complete them all for maximum XP gains to level up your Battle Pass, head over to our Fortnite Week 4 Challenges guide.

For more on when you can expect to see the daywalker on the big screen, check out our guide to the Marvel phase 4 plans.