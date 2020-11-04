GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Black Friday Razer deals 2020: reductions on all Razer's quality gear from laptops to controllers

By

Get some of the best for less this winter in the Black Friday Razer deals

Razer BlackShark V2 X
(Image credit: Razer)
JUMP TO:
Quick links

Click on the links below to jump straight to the Black Friday Razer deals you want.
1. Razer laptops
2. Razer headsets
3. Razer mice
4. Razer keyboards
5. Razer controllers

As it's one of the most desired brands in gaming gear, any Black Friday Razer deals we see this year are likely to be hot stuff. The gaming tech behemoth is known to embrace deals season every winter so expect the Black Friday Razer deals to be plentiful and genuinely good. If you've ever fancied some new Razer gear, then the Black Friday gaming deals are the perfect opportunity to set yourself up on the cheap.

Black Friday retailers
US: Amazon | Best Buy | Newegg
UK: Amazon | CurrysArgos

And with this winter being the season of next-gen consoles, there's going to be plenty of extra reasons to make the most of the Razer Black Friday deals - PS5 and Xbox Series X-shaped reasons, mainly. Spanning the major consoles and more, there'll be plenty of peripherals on offer this year from Razer headsets to Razer controllers. Given that Razer has already confirmed a lot of their goods will cross the generational gap, you might be able to make a shrewd purchase that'll serve you very well on both your current machine and your new one if you are on the hunt for a new headset or controller for next-gen.

In PC gaming territory, we'll see some awesome deals on Razer laptops - which might well feature in the Black Friday gaming laptop deals too - along with discounts on the Razer mouse range, Razer keyboards, and even some excellent Razer streaming gear. The Black Friday Razer deals will probably be at their most plentiful and widespread for PC gaming, given its reach in that zone.

To keep you abreast of everything, no matter what you're looking for, we'll be keeping this page up to date right through the Black Friday deals weekend (including the Cyber Monday deals). But while we all wait for the intense sales weekend itself, be advised that some retailers are starting to pull the trigger early. This means you might already be able to get a great deal on something and bypass all the madness that's coming later this month and into December. 

Below you'll find some (not exhaustive) lists of our favourite Razer gear and the very latest, best deals presented by our bargain-finding tech. This updates very regularly so you can be sure it's displaying up-to-date information. 

If you'd prefer to wait for the proper Black Friday Razer deals, though, then keep checking back on this page as we approach the end of November.

Black Friday Razer deals - Razer laptops

Razer Blade

(Image credit: Razer)

Black Friday Razer deals - Razer headsets

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

(Image credit: Razer)

Black Friday Razer deals - Razer mice

Razer DeathAdder V2

(Image credit: Razer)

Black Friday Razer deals - Razer keyboards

Razer BlackWidow

(Image credit: Razer)

Black Friday Razer deals - Razer controllers

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition

(Image credit: Razer)

Want more offers? Be sure to check out our Black Friday deals 2020 feed. You can also find the best Black Friday gaming PC deals, Black Friday gaming laptop offers, and Black Friday board game deals via our dedicated guides.

Rob Dwiar

I'm one of the Hardware Editors for GamesRadar+, and I take care of a whole host of gaming tech reviews, buying guides, and news and deals content that pops up across GamesRadar+. I'm also a qualified landscape and garden designer so do that in my spare time, and lean on it to write about games' landscapes and environments too.