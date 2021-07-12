Best Xbox Series X monitor: enjoy a console-focused monitor with your new Xbox

The best Xbox Series X monitor will buck the trend that consoles and big TVs are the best gaming buddies. With the arrival of the XSX (and S), a monitor rather than one of the best TVs for Xbox Series X suddenly makes much more sense as a console gaming display. Partly that’s down to the 120Hz high-refresh capabilities of the Series X. It’s also thanks to a new generation of monitors aimed not just at PCs but also games consoles, plus the fact that the Xbox Series X supports a wide range of resolutions, including 1440p.

Many of these new panels pack HDMI 2.1 and so plenty of bandwidth to support ultra-high res 4K rendering at 120Hz with variable refresh and all the HDR bells and whistles turned on. Of course, many TVs now offer the very same functionality. But TVs can come with downsides, such as input lag, poor pixel response, and overly aggressive image processing.

Displays designed for the Xbox Series X, however, are fine-tuned for what really matters for gamers, namely response, low latency, and accurate rendering. And you’re not paying for features like SmartTV interfaces or digital tuners that aren’t relevant for gaming.

You can also get monitors that pack that full feature set in much smaller and more ergonomic packages than TVs - like the best 4K monitors for gaming, for example. Sure, 30-inch and even smaller TVs are available. But not with 120Hz panels, 4K, or 1440p native resolution, and HDR support. If you want 120Hz gaming with 1ms response and HDR support in a desk-sized package, maybe with a DisplayPort input for tag-teaming with the best gaming PC or best gaming laptop, well, a monitor is definitely the way to go. Nonetheless, in many scenarios, depending on your needs, preferences, and budget, a console-optimised monitor could be your gaming weapon of choice.

We'll be shuffling this list around as we get our hands on more displays but you can round out your console-specific panel research by heading to our best PS5 monitor and best PS4 monitor, while also checking out the best gaming monitor for more of a bird's eye view of the market. However, the contenders for best 120Hz 4K TVs, best OLED TV, and best QLED TV are all definitely worth looking at too.

(Image credit: BenQ)

If you’re looking for a responsive, 4K Xbox Series X monitor on a budget, something’s gotta give. That something is 120Hz high refresh support. Of course, for many of the very best looking games, 120Hz is arguably a moot point, given 4K means driving over eight million high-quality pixels to your panel of choice every second. 60Hz or 60fps is, still, plenty.

Enter, therefore, the BenQ EL2870U, a tried and tested 28-inch 4K monitor with a strong gaming feature set. What it doesn’t have, however, is HDMI 2.1 support. So it can only hit 60Hz. It’s also TN rather than IPS in terms of panel tech. So, don’t expect the best contrast and viewing angles. Oh, and it’s rated at 300 nits, so it won’t exactly burn you a new set of retinas, either.

But don’t let that put you off. Along with the full 3,840 by 2,160 4K native resolution, the BenQ EL2870U gives you a 1ms response and ultra-low latency. And that’s 1ms TN-style, which tends to be faster in the real world than 1ms from an IPS screen. If you want super speedy, blur-free visuals in shooters like Fortnite, this is about as good as it gets. BenQ has also included variable rate refresh support over both HDMI and DisplayPort.

As for HDR support, the EL2870U will accept an HDR signal and render colours correctly, though there’s no VESA HDR certification and no local dimming. With a DisplayPort 1.4 socket, it’ll make for a decent desktop PC monitor, too.

(Image credit: AOC)

AOC 24G2 / 24G2U The budget IPS high-refresh XSX monitor option Screen Size: 24-inch | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 / Full HD | Brightness: 250 nits | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Features: 144Hz, variable refresh rate, DisplayPort 1.2; HDMI type HDMI 1.4 x2 Prime £177.98 View at Amazon £473.40 View at Amazon Proper IPS panel 144Hz refresh Variable refresh rate No HDR support Relatively puny 24-inch panel Not terribly bright

Limited to a budget of around $200 / £200? Don’t despair. A high-refresh monitor with a decent IPS panel is within reach that will still be a top Xbox Series X monitor. Enter the AOC 24G2 and its closely related AOC 24G2U sibling. Inevitably, some compromises have to be made. The 24G2 / 24G2U are mere 24-inch monitors with a modest 1,920 by 1,080 resolution, otherwise known as 1080p. The difference between the two? The 24G2U adds a USB hub.

Good for a seriously zappy 1ms pixel response and with both variable refresh rate support and a low input lag mode, they run at a fulsome 144Hz, albeit you’ll only be using 120Hz of that on your Series X. Of course, that’s far lower resolution than a 4K panel with just one quarter the number of pixels. But then fewer pixels means more frames and lower latency.

In other words, you’ll actually be able to make full use of the Series X’s 120Hz capability and the FPS Boost feature, which might just give you that critical edge in your Battle Royale or team-based shooter of choice, be that Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Battlefield 5 or Overwatch.

One obvious omission, spec wise, is HDR capability of any kind. But then very few monitors deliver a true HDR experience. So, at least AOC doesn’t tease you with the promise of HDR only to ultimately disappoint. What’s more, with slim bezels and both height and tilt adjustment, this panel doesn’t feel or look like a budget option.

(Image credit: BenQ)

BenQ's monitors hit a number of different excellent value-, price- and performance points and the BenQ EW3270U is one that will offer a great contender for best Xbox Series X monitor mainly because it's another attractive, 4K panel that doesn't break the bank. While it's a slightly older model and not a true HDR display, it will process an HDR input like the above EL2870U, but it will also - thanks to its VA panel - give you a fantastic 3,000:1 static contrast and some seriously vivid and bright colours. Yup, you won't get that 120Hz again, but the offering is still an attractive one here.

You do get all 3,840 by 2,160 pixels and really nice core image quality in a generous 32-inch package. At this price point, we'd expect to see monitors of a good handful of inches smaller in size. Throw in a slim-bezel design that looks far more expensive than it is and it’s a very compelling overall package.

It won't truly unleash the full fury of the Xbox Series X, but if you're willing to prioritise 4K resolution, excellent colours, and large monitor size, then this BenQ is well worth a look.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Nitro XV282K A sharp looking 28-inch 4K gaming tool Screen Size: 28-inch | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 / 4K | Brightness: 400 nits | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Features: HDR 400, 144Hz, USB-C with 65W charging, DisplayPort 1.4; HDMI type HDMI 2.1 x2 Check Amazon 4K and 120Hz in a compact package IPS panel with 1ms response USB-C with charging Only basic HDR support Expensive for a 28-inch panel

One of the advantages of an Xbox Series X monitor over a TV is the option to pack all those next-gen display features into a compact package. This is exactly what the new Acer Nitro XV282K is all about.

Based around a 28-inch IPS panel, it ticks an awful lot of boxes, starting with up to 144Hz refresh and the full 120Hz over HDMI 2.1. Thanks to the use of a modern IPS panel, the response is rated at a nippy 1ms. And that’s 1ms by the gray-to-gray metric, not the less demanding MPRT measure.

There’s variable rate refresh support for liquid-smooth rendering, too, plus a focus on delivering low latency. There aren’t all that many games that will run at 4K and 120Hz on the Series X. But for those that will, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, this Acer panel is surely the weapon of choice. It also has basic HDR capability thanks to HDR 400 certification. With that comes 400 nits of brightness.

With both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, the Acer Nitro XV282K is likewise the perfect tool for tag-teaming with both a Series X and a PC. Even better, the XV282K also has USB Type-C connectivity with 65W of charging. If you’re planning on sharing your screen with a laptop, in other words, this model makes that super simple thanks to single-cable connectivity to drive the display, charge your laptop and connect peripherals.

It all comes in a slick chassis with slim 7mm bezels on three sides of the panel, which ensures that this is about as compact as a 28-inch monitor can get. It also offers a full range of adjustments, including height, tilt, swivel, and even rotation into portrait mode.

Note: This model is quite new so is only starting to get into retailers' hands - on both sides of the Atlantic - so it might be one to save for later. Our price-finding tech will update as soon as it's readily available though!

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte M27Q A solid 1440p alternative Screen Size: 27-inch | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 / 2.5K | Brightness: 350 nits | Response time: 0.5ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Features: HDR 400, 170Hz, variable refresh, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, KVM switch; HDMI type HDMI 2.0 x2 Check Amazon Uber feature set Fast response Quality 170Hz IPS panel Not the full 4K experience Limited HDR support

The Xbox Series X’s ability to run games at fully 4K and 120Hz grabs all the headlines. But depending on your budget - and whether you play on an Xbox Series S - aiming for a monitor of 1440p resolution could actually be more significant. Sometimes known as 2.5K, 1440p refers to a native resolution of 2,560 by 1,440 pixels.

All told it’s fewer than half the pixels of 4K and that means lower GPU load, higher frame rates, and a more responsive feel. But does that also come with less visual detail? Not necessarily. At least, not in terms of pixel density if you compare the 1440p Gigabyte M27Q with, say, a 55-inch 4K TV. It’s this Gigabyte panel that has more pixels per inch.

It’s also dramatically cheaper than a comparable 4K panel, as in less than half the price. After all, the Gigabyte M27Q has one heck of a feature set. Its IPS panel is good for 0.5ms pixel response (albeit by the MPRT rather than more demanding GtG metric) and 170Hz refresh. The M27Q is also DisplayHDR 400 certified, supports variable refresh rate, and is rated at 92 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. It even has USB Type-C, though only with 10W of charging power.

All that in a 4K monitor? It costs megabucks. With this little 27-inch 1440p beauty, it’s so much more affordable. Not only will you probably not miss the extra pixels much of the time compared to a 27-inch 4K monitor, but the higher frame rate will also reduce latency and improve responsiveness. As an all-around solution for pretty much any kind of gaming, 1440p isn’t so bad after all.

(Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ A seriously punchy panel, but with slightly sluggish pixels Screen Size: 43-inch | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840x2160 / 4K | Brightness: 1,000 nits | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 4,000:1 | Features: HDR 1000, 144Hz, variable refresh rate, low latency mode, DisplayPort 1.4; HDMI type HDMI 2.1 x2, HDMI 2.0 x2 Check Amazon Seriously punchy VA panel Excellent contrast Ticks every feature box Poor pixel response Very expensive Limited HDR implementation

On paper, the new ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ absolutely nails the ‘best of both worlds monitor-TV hybrid’ brief. How so? It starts with the 43-inch panel size, which is enough for a big-screen TV experience but just about compact enough for plausible desktop use.

Next up, connectivity is well covered, with both a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, ensuring you can get the most out of the Xbox Series X’s advanced, bandwidth-hungry feature set, plus DisplayPort 1.4 for optimal PC compatibility. The only omission is USB Type-C - though this is mainly of benefit for connecting laptop PCs.

As for image quality, the specs look strong. The full 4K panel runs at up to 144Hz on PC and does the full 4K@120Hz thing with the Series X. There’s DisplayHDR 1000 certification and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, variable refresh support for the Xbox plus G-Sync, and FreeSync adaptive refresh compatibility for PC. What’s more, Asus claims 1ms response and includes technologies like Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) which promise an exceptional responsive experience.

In practice? This Asus panel is incredibly punchy. The VA panel and strong backlighting, plus the 4K pixel grid and 120Hz-plus refresh, make for a spectacular experience in brighter gaming scenes. You haven’t seen Cyberpunk 2077 in its full glory unless you’ve experienced a big, powerful panel like this.

(Image credit: Samsung)

We’d all love a 4K, 120Hz, HDR Xbox Series X monitor with a mini-LED backlight that cranks out 1000 nits and delivers 1ms pixel response. However, in the real world, these panels barely exist - especially in affordable price ranges as anything that comes close costs megabucks.

Which is where the Samsung U32J590 comes in as an option. For not much more than 300 bucks, you get a big, beautiful 32-inch 4K panel with excellent 3,000:1 contrast thanks to a quality Samsung VA panel. Of course, VA tech isn’t exactly synonymous with speedy pixels. But Samsung is the master of fast VA panels and this one is rated at a decent 4ms GtG.

Inevitably, the specs are a little limited in other areas. Refresh is pegged at 60Hz, so there are no 120Hz thrills. You also don’t get HDR support, local dimming, or any of that fancy next-gen backlight technology. Indeed, peak brightness is quoted at 270 nits, which is towards the lower end of what we’d deem acceptable. But it should be good enough for all but the very brightest environments.

As an affordable Xbox Series X monitor and introduction to the XSX’s 4K highs, this is a very appealing proposition.

