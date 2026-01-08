Samsung's 1040Hz gaming monitor isn't for mortals like me, and I know most of us lack the GPU

I was fully expecting a best gaming monitor contender to break the refresh rate speed barrier at CES 2026, but I figured we'd be treated to 700Hz models. Instead, Samsung has unleashed a bizarre 1040Hz version of its G6 screen that, quite honestly, feels like it'll benefit only the twitchiest esports monsters on the planet.

Dubbed the Samsung Odyssey G60H, this display is in fact "the world's first 1040Hz gaming monitor," which isn't surprising given that 600Hz was a novelty just last year. The leap will first and foremost benefit anyone who has one of the best gaming PCs on the planet, capable of boosting fps as far as possible, and trust me when I say your pricey Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 build potentially doesn't cut the mustard.

Even if you are the proud owner of an RTX 5090, a graphics card that will set you back at least $2,000, most game engines aren't built to handle over 1,000fps. Trying to serve up the 1040Hz screen with a useful frame rate is going to be tricky across 99% of your Steam library. That said, there are esports enthusiasts out there who will use the speed for quicker reaction times in Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, or Overwatch (my go-to hero shooter.)

Photo of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 for visual example. (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Admittedly, I feel like I have the "you don't need this monitor" conversation every CES, and sometimes I'm proven brutally wrong. There was a stage where I personally didn't feel like anything over 360Hz would benefit my experience, but I've become accustomed to playing Overwatch at 540Hz using the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B's dual resolution mode. So, I'm not completely closed off to the idea of eventually playing at 1040Hz, but I reckon even my test rig won't put out enough frames to fully embrace the speed.

It is worth noting that, just like that LG UltraGear model, the new Odyssey G60H has a dual mode, meaning it's not confined to just 1040Hz. In terms of native resolution, this is actually a 1440p 600Hz panel designed to take on the Sony Inzone M10, and the 1040Hz setting ramps things up by scaling things down to 1080p. It's worth noting that this screen is also IPS, so no OLED levels of vibrancy like with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6.

I don't want to mark the Odyssey G60H as showboating, nor do I want to suggest 1040Hz won't benefit anyone. Statistically, though, chances are that many of you reading this right now won't have much to gain from this new Samsung screen, even if I do eventually end up darting around as Pharah at stupid frame rates in 2026.

I'll be looking to get hands-on with the G60H regardless, but with a year of painful PC gaming price increases ahead, I'll be questioning whether you should be paying top dollar for over 1000Hz even if you are a competitive player in search of an edge. We're still waiting for a price and solid release date, so watch this space.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More gaming monitors at Amazon

High refresh rate monitors at Amazon

Looking for more screens? Swing by the best monitor for PS5 and the best monitor for Xbox Series X for console-flavored options. You'll want to peek at the best gaming TVs too for extra-large living room panels.