New year, new TV? I'd highly recommend going for this older LG OLED for gaming in 2026

I'm about to sound like a drama queen, but the LG OLED C4 has completely changed my living room gaming experience. Prior to investing in the gaming TV just this year, I found myself avoiding traditional couch console sessions due to my lacklustre old LED panel.

The only issue is that since we're about to enter 2026, the best gaming TV contender is about to turn two generations old. That's not necessarily a bad thing, and I made an active decision to pick up the C4 over the newer OLED C5 in 2025. The reason? Well, I always tend to try and pick up generational tech at the end of its life cycle to save money, but I wouldn't say the benefits included with new models are worth paying top dollar for unless you're an ultra enthusiast.