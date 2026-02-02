Best Buy's Super Bowl sale has up to 50% off OLED TVs, here's how to pick the right one

Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals are now live, and if you're excited to ring in the big game with a panel upgrade there are plenty of discounts on OLED screens to keep those eyes on the tube. Between Sony's flagships and LG's budget-minded entry-levels discounts are hitting four-figures this week.

OLED TVs are traditionally premium, but those prices have started to roll down in the last few years. The LG OLED B5, for example, comes in at just $599.99 in Best Buy's current Super Bowl TV deals - while still offering the 4K 120Hz features we would have only seen in the best gaming TVs just a little while back.

I've been on the cusp of this upgrade for a while myself. My current LG NanoCell is looking a little worn, and pales in comparison to the LG OLED C4 my sister bought last year. Call it whatever you want, but probably an unhealthy sibling rivalry, but the only thing stopping me upgrading ahead of the Super Bowl is a much-needed bathroom refit.

All that to say, I've done all the research for my own TV upgrade, from what size to buy, whether OLED is worth it at all, and what each feature will actually give me in my day to day life. After all, how else will my panel be better than hers when I'm done?

You'll find everything I've learned so far, alongside the Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals that best fit each use-case just below.

Best Buy's full Super Bowl TV sale

For the budget-minded upgrader

Smaller spaces

1.5m to 2m viewing distance

4K 120Hz gaming

Just want to spruce up your panel but don't need your TV to take over the whole room? The LG OLED B-Series is for you. This is the brand's cheaper range of TVs, but it still packs a punch and uses a lot of the tech that used to be reserved only for premium offerings. At 48-inches, the main deal above is best for those who like to sit between 1.5m and 2m away from their screen without it filling their whole view.

A step up in size and specs