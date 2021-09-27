Best Warzone LMG loadout and attachments

The best Warzone LMG is hard to choose - aside from the wide variety of light machine guns in Call of Duty, the reality is that players will always do best with whatever LMG they feel most comfortable with. That being said, some weapons do edge out to being better than others in pure numbers, or can be built up to a powerful specific build. Or maybe you’re just new to the game and want to know the best guns to practice with. For that reason, we’ve put together this guide on the best Warzone LMG along with loadouts, attachments and builds.

Warzone best guns | Warzone RAAL LMG | Warzone EM2 loadout | Warzone TEC-9 loadout | CARV 2 Warzone loadouts | Best Warzone MG82 loadouts | Warzone best PPSh 41 loadouts | Warzone best sniper | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone best FFAR loadouts | Warzone best SMGs | Best Warzone M16 loadouts | Warzone M4 builds | Warzone best shotgun | Warzone MP5 builds | Warzone best LC10 loadouts | Best Warzone CX-9 loadout

Best Warzone LMG

Best Warzone LMG

(Image credit: Activision)

The best LMGs in COD: Warzone tend to be those with power; it’s no good having all the downsides of a light machine gun (weight, recoil, long reload times, etc) if you can’t compensate for it with what an LMG is supposed to have: devastating, overwhelming strength. Either by the number of bullets flying or just the individual power of each shot, it doesn’t matter, as long as you can devastate anything in your path. With that in mind, we’ve based our list of the best LMGs in Warzone on those that can guarantee damage, with minimal penalties (or at least ones that can be compensated for).

1. Stoner 63

(Image credit: Activision)

Some people will argue this point and it’s certainly somewhat contentious, but we’d claim that the Stoner 63 is currently the best LMG in Call of Duty Warzone, at least by a narrow margin. The Stoner does serious damage at close-to-mid range (the kind of ranges you normally use an LMG for, at least), and its accuracy and control are superb. If the enemy is within spitting distance, you’ll definitely win a fight with them.

The downsides of the Stoner 63 are recoil and range; it has kickback that takes some getting used to and it struggles to really tear enemies apart at long distances. We recommend putting some attachments on it to nullify these, or playing with these failings in mind - get in close and spray the opposition, or bunker down with lots of cover and let them come to you.

2. PKM

(Image credit: Activision)

The PKM is a very close second to the Stoner, and there’s a reason people prefer it: its accuracy is superb, with impressive control and a massive magazine. There’s little more devastating than being settled in cover with an enemy team in your sights, as you’ll be able to pick them off rapidly and effectively one-by-one.

Admittedly it’s a little harder to use at close range, and its large magazine is balanced by an insulting reload time, but by fighting at a distance and working with its best elements, players will be able to punch holes in whatever comes close.

3. Bruen MK9

(Image credit: Activision)

The Bruen MK9 is the LMG for people who like assault rifles - it’s lighter, faster and sleeker than the average light machine gun, giving up a little bit of power for a whole lot more control and maneuverability.

Consequently, the best warzone Bruen loadouts can create a gun that bends the rules of LMG strategies, allowing you to play more aggressively and quickly, rather than the slower, more stalwart approach that light machine gun users are usually forced into. It’s hardly an SMG, but it’s got a versatility that some players might find appealing.

Best Warzone LMG attachments

Best Warzone LMG attachments

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you have an LMG picked out, you generally want to prioritise accuracy and power. Agency and Monolith Suppressors are basically must-haves, along with longer barrels that’ll increase range, control and damage.

Once that’s done, you should look at the major failings of your chosen gun and how you want to negate them. Some of these can’t really be helped, like reload time, but others can definitely be helped. Look through how we’ve handled the Stoner 63 below as an example.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 21.8” Task Force

21.8” Task Force Magazine: 120 Rnd

120 Rnd Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Some of these barely need explaining - the Agency Suppressor and 21.8” barrel are here to increase range and punching power, as well as take your telltale blip off the map. The Axial is a ranged option too, helping you extend your killzone a bit further into the distance.

That leaves the 120 Rnd magazine attachment and the Field Agent Grip. These are slightly less essential, and if you’re swapping things around or trying to experiment, these are the ones to consider leaving. The magazine is simply so you’re less likely to have to reload in a fight - after all, with an LMG that can take up the best part of your weekend. The Field Agent Grip is to try and control the gun’s infamous recoil, and practically makes it feel like a different weapon. If you have to lose one, we suggest dropping the magazine, though you may have your own preferences.

What to swap it for? Well, the Serpent Grip on the Rear Grip slot is a very valid option. LMGs usually struggle with ADS and usually require you to know a fight is coming so you can prepare accordingly, but the Serpent Grip will help you aim far faster if you’re ever ambushed.

Following a similar approach to this should help you build a powerful set-up for your chosen weapon (especially if it is the Stoner 63).