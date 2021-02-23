The best Disney Plus bundles: Hulu, ESPN Plus, and global offers compared

Let's take a look at the selection of Disney Plus bundles available around the world right now. Wherever you are there are money-saving options to get Disney Plus into your home for less or with an extra selection of channels or services if you need them too.

US streamers have the most options out of anyone right now with an enviable selection of Disney Plus bundles with the best one out there being an offer that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 a month. And with US prices set to rise on March 26, now's a great time to lock in a cheaper bundle while you can.

Today's best cheap Disney Plus bundles

Ok let's have a quick rundown of the latest Disney Plus bundles before getting to the extended list below. As mentioned earlier, the best bundle for Disney Plus in the US is the one with Hulu and ESPN Plus at just $12.99 a month. Disney Plus on its own is $6.99 a month, while Hulu would be $5.99. Finally, ESPN Plus costs $5.99. In other words, buying all three separately would come to $18.97 a month. That saves you $5.98 a month ($72 a year). A new option just added now lets you upgrade this Disney Plus bundle to the no-ads version on Hulu for just $18.99 a month.

Thanks to Hulu being packed with a wide range of content and much more for adults - we're talking Killing Eve, Fargo, Rick and Morty, Brooklyn 99, Handmaid's Tale, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Parasite, Family Guy, Devs, and American Horror Story - it's a great companion service.

A 4K Netflix account costs $17.99 a month, so we think that this Disney Plus bundle is an absolute steal (especially as there's lots of 4K Disney Plus content at no extra charge).

Don't forget, you can cancel any of these pay-monthly streaming services at any time - you're not tied into any long-term commitments. You can always ditch Hulu/ESPN if you find you're not getting much out of them or you want to trim costs a little. We find they nicely round out the content package though for larger households as Hulu carries more for older audiences and ESPN Plus provides a wide range of sport.

Over in the UK, in line with a recent price bump, all Disney Plus memberships now include Star, which includes a bunch of extra shows and movies for an older audience for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year upfront. We've also noticed that O2 is offering six months of Disney Plus for free with certain contracts. In India, you'll find multiple options for Disney Plus Hotstar bundles from as little as ₹299 per month.

Disney Plus bundles - USA

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus | $12.99 per month

Want the best value for money? This is easily our top choice. As well as netting you Disney Plus itself, it also provides Hulu (and all the dramas that come with it) and the sporting action of ESPN Plus. What's more, you're also saving $6 per month compared to paying for each service on a monthly basis. Note: the price is going up by $1 from March 26.

Disney Plus, Hulu (no ads), ESPN Plus | $18.99 per month

Like the Disney Plus bundle above, but this version gets rid of the ads on Hulu. You can upgrade to this at a later date if you opt for the bundle above instead at first. So that might be the way to go and you can see how annoying you find the ad interruptions and see if you want to pay the extra six bucks a month. We've found the more popular/newer the show, the more ads you get, although I did get four during an old 20-minute episode the other day. There will be a $1 increase from March 26.

Disney Plus (1 year bundle) | $69.99 at Disney Plus

If you're not fussed about Hulu and ESPN Plus, then this is the best value Disney Plus bund;e around as you save over 15% compared to paying monthly. You should jump on it soon though as this price actually goes up by $10 on March 26, so get a year of cheap Disney Plus access while you can.

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $69.99 at Disney Plus

Buying for friends or family? Digital delivery on a date of your choosing makes timing it for special occasions super simple, whether that's a while away or today. Plus, you're essentially getting two months for free by buying a year upfront. Please note: this can only be activated by the recipient if they have not already been a Disney Plus subscriber.

Verizon | Get a free year of Disney Plus with Verizon

If you're looking to upgrade your mobile data plan soon, then this might be an even better option for you. Verizon will give you six months of Disney Plus (not including Hulu and ESPN+ though) on select Unlimited plans when you sign up.

Just want Disney Plus on its own and not bundled with any extras? The rolling one-month subscription is just $6.99 per month. You're also free to cancel at any time or upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle above if you wish. Because a Disney Plus free trial is no longer available, this is the next best thing.

Disney Plus bundles - UK

Disney Plus UK | £7.99 per month

This is the best option for most users in the UK. You'll be billed on a month-by-month basis and can cancel your membership at any time. If you smash your way through The Mandalorian, Disney films, and every season of the Simpsons over the next few weeks, that means you can always drop it with no regrets for a while. The new Star channel means there's a bunch of content with Family Guy, 24, Grey's Anatomy, and a load of extra movies being added.

Disney Plus UK (1 year) | £79.90 one-off fee

If you're in full 'take my money' mode and are ready for a year of Disney Plus, you can actually save over 15% by paying for a year upfront. If you're not sure how much you're going to get out of the service and are feeling a little more cautious, then the £7.99 a month option instead is still superb value.

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | £79.90 at Disney Plus

Want an easy present for a loved one that adores Disney? This is probably the biggest no-brainer out there. Because it can be scheduled for delivery at any time you like to an email address of your choosing, it's perfect as a last-minute gift or a long-planned present. However, do remember that it can only be used by new subscribers - existing Disney Plus members won't be able to redeem the gift card.

O2 + Disney Plus | Free 6-month Disney Plus pass with O2

Thinking of getting a new phone or SIM only deal. Well if you sign up with O2 the network will set you up with a free six-month Disney Plus subscription (worth £47.94). If you're already an O2 customer, you could be eligible if you upgrade your contract, although you might want to weigh up that cost versus the value of the sub there.

Disney Plus HotStar bundles - India

Disney Plus with Hotstar bundle (Premium) | ₹299 per month

The Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are the only ways to get Disney Plus in India. You're getting a lot of content here though as it's the enhanced Premium edition of Hotstar. So as well as Disney Plus access you get multiplex and new Indian movies, Hotstar specials, and series before TV, no ads, and Full HD streaming with Dolby 5.1 audio. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options.

Disney Plus with Hotstar bundle (VIP) | ₹399 a year

The cheaper VIP tier is only available as an annual subscription - it's very affordable though. Compared to the Premium tiers, you do still get Disney Plus movies (but dubbed only), and you lose 'English shows and Disney Plus originals'. You can only watch on one screen instead of two and video quality is limited to standard HD instead of Full HD and audio is Stereo only.

Disney Plus with Hotstar bundle (Premium) | ₹1499 a year

Like the Premium deal mentioned earlier, but paying for a year at ₹1499 is actually a big money saver. Compared to paying the ₹299 monthly fees, you're saving a massive ₹2088.

Picking up a Disney Plus bundle is as good a way to pass the time during this pandemic as any. With hundreds of hours of content and some of the biggest names in entertainment on its roster, the streaming service has a lot to offer. It's growing all the time, too. Namely, you can watch Soul (the brand-new Pixar movie) at your leisure, and you're also able to see both seasons of The Mandalorian TV show via the service right now.

Not that cartoons and sci-fi are the only things on Disney Plus. Besides a ton of Marvel movies, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (not to mention Wandavision) is coming our way in early 2021 to continue the MCU story. In addition, you're also getting the full Star Wars collection of films, the ability to watch Mulan 2020, over 30 seasons of The Simpsons, National Geographic documentaries, and more that we don't really have room for here.

That stampede of content shows no sign of slowing down, either. Besides the Marvel shows we mentioned above, a Loki series is also on the way, as is an Obi-Wan show and a clutch of others focusing on characters like She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms Marvel. Even Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and the Bad Batch from Star Wars are getting their own spin-offs.

You might be wondering why Disney Plus bundle prices have been going up in some countries recently. It's mainly due to Disney investing a whole lot of cash into its streaming service via original shows. More specifically, we're looking down the barrel of 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars series in the next few years. Raya and the Last Dragon is also looking at a simultaneous launch on Disney Plus and in theatres.

If you want to learn more about the new streaming service from the House of Mouse, we've rounded up the details along with what movies and TV shows you can watch over on our Disney Plus page.