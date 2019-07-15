The best deals that weren't on Amazon during Prime Day

***Update: Prime Day is over, and all the deals below have expired***
While all your attention might be focused on scouting out the best Amazon Prime Day game deals, you might want to keep half an eye on the other retailers who are jumping on Amazon's price-slashing bandwagon. Other companies like Walmart and Newegg are offering similar deals over the same time period, just to keep your wallet on its toes. So, with that in mind, here are the best non-Amazon Prime Day bargains available right now:
US Deals (expired)
32GB iPad (Gold / Space Grey / Silver) | $249 at Walmart (was $329)
For when you need a break from console and PC gaming, or just want to catch up with Netflix on the go, you can't beat a smashing deal on a new iPad like this one from Walmart.
256GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro (Gold / Rose Gold / Silver) | $599 at Walmart (was $799)
When you have to go Pro or go home, you need Walmart's top notch deal on the 256GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which chops a hefty $200 off the normal RRP. View Deal
Alienware m15 with 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7, 16GB Ram, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, and Nvidia RTX 2070 | $1,899 (save $460)
A slimline, but impressively specced, gaming laptop from the experts at Alienware that has some serious money shaved off.View Deal
Google Home Mini (four colour options) | $25 (was $49.99) at Walmart
Take your home one step closer to smart with the Google Home Mini and all its Google Assistant power, and get a dinky yet powerful speaker in the process.View Deal
38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS with sport band and aluminium case | $199 (was $279) at Walmart
Extend your mobile gaming, and your fitness shenanigans, to your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 3, currently $80 off at Walmart.View Deal
WD 2TB Easystore USB 3.0 portable hard drive (black) | $59.99 (was $109.99) at Best Buy
A whopping 2TB hard drive with fast read / write speeds, currently offering $50 off. Can't argue with that.
PlayStation Classic | $19.99 (was $59.99) at Best Buy
It only came out in December, and originally retailed for $99, so this is an absolute steal. View Deal
UK deals (Expired)
Despite the fact Currys / PC World, Very, John Lewis and a few other retailers are doing their own versions of Amazon Prime Day, the actual deals are pretty slim pickings outside of Amazon's own offerings. But, there are a couple to keep an eye out for:
Neon Nintendo Switch with £30 eShop credit and Super Smash Bros. Deluxe | £309 at Currys / PC World
A cheeky little bundle for the Nintendo Switch, which gets you the neon console, a copy of the latest Super Smash Bros and £30 eShop credit.View Deal
Google Home Mini (black / white / coral) - £24 (was £49) at Very
Google's dinky smart speaker - available in three colours - is half price at Very right now, and a great alternative to the Amazon Echo Dot.View Deal
