Best Buy Cyber Monday deals: Top offers available right now

With Best Buy Cyber Monday deals entering their final hour, now's the time to pull the trigger if anything here takes your fancy. There are some fantastic offers available across plenty of categories, even if you're looking for a little something to stuff a stocking with. Let's take a look at the 10 best Best Buy Cyber Monday deals right now:
Dell Inspiron G5 gaming laptop with mouse and pad |
$1117.97 $917.97 at Best Buy
This little bundle gets you the perfect gaming laptop setup. The Dell Inspiron 15 comes with a 144HZ refresh rate 15.6-inch Full HD display, packing an AMD 7 4000 H-series CPU, AMD RX 56000M GPU, 512GB SSD, and it's all packed into a lightweight chassis.View Deal
Lego Star Wars D-O |
$69 $58 at Best Buy
The Rise of Skywalker may have been rather polarizing, but we can all agree that new droids are always great. So enter D-O, the skittish droid that's just plain adorable. And he can be yours, provided you're willing to build it.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series | Save up to $750 at Best Buy
Our best gaming phone is currently the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and if you want to get in on the action you'll want to head to Best Buy. You can save up to $450 with activation at Verizon, plus an additional $300 with any qualified trade-in. AT&T and Sprint have Note 20 activation deals at Best Buy as well.
View Deal
Apple Airpods |
$159 $119 at Best Buy
It's always tricky to get a really good deal on Apple tech, but Best Buy is coming through with the goods on the Airpods this year with a rare $40 off.
View Deal
4K OLED TV sale | from $899 at Best Buy
Depending on the size, features, and budget that you're looking for, there's more than enough TV deals here for really getting the max for your money. View Deal
Nerf Fortnite Elite Dart Blaster |
$19.99 $14.99 at Best Buy
Channel your inner SP-Rippley with this Elite Dart Blaster, which comes with a removable barrel for playing out your ultimate silencer James Bond fantasies. Oh and annoying the entire family during the holidays of course. View Deal
Gears 5 for Xbox One/Series X |
$39.99 $4.99 at Best Buy
If you've managed to nab an Xbox Series X, Gears 5 is a glorious addition to your next-gen gaming experience because it looks fantastic. And it will feel even better knowing you've only paid five bucks for it.View Deal
Persona 5 Royal |
$59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Persona 5 Royal, a substantially expanded version of one of the best JRPGs of the PS4 generation, was just released worldwide this year, and it's already down to a third of its normal price. And let's be clear, it's very much worth it at full price, making this a can't miss Cyber Monday deal.View Deal
Samsung 7.1.2 Soundbar |
$1299 $1099 at Best Buy
Perfect for upgrading your next-gen setup, this 7.1 surround sound Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is quite the luxury. Plus, it's got Alexa built-in for lazy commands from the sofa. View Deal
LG soundbar with 6" subwoofer |
$279.99 $119.99 at Best Buy
A 300w soundbar and subwoofer from a reputable brand under $300 is a good value, but cut all the way down to $120 and it's pretty much irresponsible to ignore if you're looking for a soundbar.
New Blu-Ray releases |$5.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has slashed the prices of plenty of new 2020 Blu-Ray releases, including Birds of Prey, Joker, Knives Out, and John Wick 3. There's a cheap Blu-Ray here for everyone, and a great Christmas gift too. View Deal
Xbox Wireless controllers |
$59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Get $20 off an Xbox Wireless controller right now, and yes that includes the new Xbox Series X controller with its lovely new features - including a share button, refined grip and finish, and slight redesign for ultimate in-hand comfort. View Deal
