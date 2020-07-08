Batwoman casts Javicia Leslie in starring role

Warner Bros. has announced that Javicia Leslie will play the new Batwoman in the live-action series following Ruby Rose's departure from the role.

Leslie will play Ryan Wilder, an entirely new character to the series stepping into the role of Batwoman. "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a press release.

The new Batwoman is a former drug-runner and out lesbian, described as being "likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed," as well as "nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her." It's unclear how the story will deal with Rose's exit, but the actress has confirmed that Kate Kane won't be killed and that her disappearance will be central to season 2's story.

Leslie is a German American actress who landed her first series regular role as Ali Finer in God Friended Me, which sadly was postponed and ultimately canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The actress has also appeared as Corina James in Always a Bridesmaid and Paris Duncan in The Family Business, as well as numerous other TV and film roles.

Batwoman is set to return to The CW for its second season in January, 2021.

