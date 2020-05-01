Battlefield 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021, confirms EA

The next Battlefield game will launch in 2021, with plans to utilize the new technology offered by next gen platforms the PS5 and Xbox Series X, EA has confirmed.

In a statement to IGN, a spokesperson for Electronic Arts said that DICE is continuing to support its current live titles Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Battlefield 5 but, in the longer term, "the studio is focused on the future of Battlefield that we’ll be bringing to players in 2021."

EA also told GameSpot that this next entry in the first person shooter series will be "targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms", though it's unclear if the game will also release on PS4 and Xbox One alongside the upcoming hardware.

"Bringing out Battlefield [in 2020], where the new console base is fairly small, doesn't really give justice to the potential of the title, and so that's part of our driver in moving the title into fiscal 22," the EA spokesperson said.

DICE recently confirmed that Battlefield 5's next Chapter will be its last, but promised to continue to support the game with hot fixes and balance updates thereafter. The same goes for Star Wars Battlefront 2, whose Battle on Scarif update "completes" the studio's vision for its sci-fi shooter, which originally launched to much controversy back in 2017.

Here's hoping Battlefield 6, or whatever it ends up being called, can represent a return to form for one of the FPS' genre's seminal talents.

