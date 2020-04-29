Battlefront 2's last big update is inspired by Rogue One

After more than two years and numerous free content updates, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is getting its final content update Wednesday.

According to EA Dice, the Rogue One-inspired Battle on Scarif update "completes" Battlefront 2's story and expands the game to include content inspired by every Star Wars theatrical release. It sounds like smaller support updates and things like double XP events will continue, but after Wednesday Battlefront 2 "lives on with the players and our community."

"Looking beyond April, we’re transitioning to a phase where the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events such as Double XP and more, and game support will carry this broad and rich Star Wars gaming experience into the future. This means that we’re moving away from delivering regular content updates," reads the announcement.

The update adds a number of maps from the original trilogy as well as Scarif, the tropical planet from Rogue One. Hoth, Tatooine, Yavin 4, and Death Star 2 will also be available in Supremacy and Instant Action. Given the massive difference in military might between the Rebels and the Empire – and Death Star II and Scarif not lending themselves to capital ships narratively – the battles in Age of Rebellion Supremacy will be fought throughout the ground phase exclusively," creative director Dennis Brännvall notes.

Other things coming to Battlefront 2 in the new update include the option for offline co-op play in Instant Action and the addition of Scarif and Crait to Heroes and Villains. MC85 Star Cruiser and First Order Star Destroyer are being added to co-op mode, and a final batch of character skins includes looks from The Rise of Skywalker.

As to what's next for EA Dice, signs point to another game in the Battlefield series. Like Battlefront 2, Battlefield 5 is currently in its twilight years as Dice has announced its current chapter is its last.

We ranked Battlefront 2 in the tenth spot for the best Star Wars games.