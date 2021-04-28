Avengers: Infinity War anniversary celebrated by the Russo brothers with behind the scenes footage

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo have shared a behind the scenes picture and footage of the movie to mark its three year anniversary.

"3 years since the release of Infinity War..." they wrote on Instagram. "Tom [Holland]'s birthday present was getting dusted..." Check out the post below – scroll along to see all the footage, which sees Joe Russo walking down the set of a partly destroyed New York City street, Holland being sung happy birthday, and Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Benedict Wong onset in the Sanctum Santorum.

Infinity War marked the biggest team-up in the MCU's history to that point, with practically every major character coming together in the fight against big bad Thanos. It ended with a now infamous cliffhanger, with fifty percent of the universe turned to dust. Its successor, Avengers: Endgame, became the highest grossing movie of all time (before being recently dethroned by James Cameron's Avatar).

Endgame recently had its own two year anniversary, and Robert Downey Jr. shared a behind the scenes clip to mark the occasion.

While Infinity War and Endgame wrapped up the Infinity Saga, Marvel Phase 4 is barreling fall steam ahead after some pandemic-induced delays. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney Plus earlier this year, and there's Loki, Hawkeye, What If…? and Ms. Marvel all set to debut in 2021. On the movie side, Black Widow will finally arrive this July, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man 3 are all on the way this year, too.

