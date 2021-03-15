Avatar beats Avengers: Endgame to become the highest-grossing movie of all time (again)

Avatar is once again the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The title previously belonged to Avengers: Endgame, which premiered in 2019 and earned over $2 billion at the box office. However, as Deadline report, China recently brought James Cameron's Avatar back to the big screen. The re-release boosted it back over the line to reclaim its crown, and Avatar is now estimated to have grossed over $2.802 billion worldwide (compared to Endgame's $2.797 billion).

Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo celebrated passing the torch with artwork from Boss Logic, which showed the Avengers logo dissolving into dust to reveal the Avatar logo behind it, and Thanos' armor displayed on Pandora. The caption reads: "Passing the gauntlet back to you... [James Cameron] Thanks for the beautiful art [Boss Logic]"

Passing the gauntlet back to you... @JimCameron Thanks for the beautiful art @bosslogic.

Marvel Studios also tweeted to commemorate the moment: "Congratulations to [James Cameron], [Jon Landau, producer], and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000."

Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau , and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar

Landau said in a statement: "We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theaters during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support. We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come."

Avatar premiered way back in 2009, but has four sequels on the way. They were repeatedly delayed, though Avatar 2 has now wrapped filming.

As for the Avengers, we won't be seeing another superhero team up in Marvel Phase 4, though President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has teased that we could be seeing Earth's Mightiest Heroes again sometime in the future.

Avatar 2 releases December 22, 2022, while Marvel return to our screens this March 19 with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While you wait, check out our guide to 2021's movie release dates.