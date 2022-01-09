Attack on Titan season 4 Part 2 release schedule: when is episode 77 airing on Crunchyroll?

Attack on Titan episode 77 is next up after The Final Season (AKA Season 4, Part 2) premiered its explosive return. As we steadily approach the endgame, it’s likely that the upcoming release date is going to be at the forefront of your mind as you approach the week.

Last year saw odd delays and an unclear episode count – making the process of actually sitting down to watch a new Attack on Titan episode without seeing spoilers far more stressful than it had any right to be.

We’re here to help cut down on the worrying this time, though. Below, you’ll find the Attack on Titan episode 77 release date, including what time it airs on Crunchyroll and Funimation in the US and UK. Beyond that, we’ll look towards a wider release schedule – and when the series finale should drop.

(Image credit: MAPPA)

The Attack on Titan episode 77 release date is set for Sunday, January 16. The time is, for now, the same as the return episode: 12:45 PM PST/3:45 PM EST. That’s 8:45 PM GMT in the UK. You can watch the latest episode(s) on Funimation and Crunchyroll if you're a subscriber.

Let's just hope that Crunchyroll in particular doesn't crash this time. Last week wasn't pretty.

Attack on Titan Season 4 release schedule: how many episodes are left in Part 2?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

The first half of Attack on Titan season 4 had 16 episodes, but the end is near. A recent report (H/T ComicBook.com), has the second half clocking in at 12 episodes. One has already aired, which means 11 could be left – though that’s not confirmed as of writing.

If that’s the case, expect Attack on Titan to end (for good this time) in April. We’ll keep you updated if there are any changes or breaks, but the current outlook is something like this:

Attack on Titan episode 76 (season 4, episode 17): January 9 – available now

Attack on Titan episode 77 (season 4, episode 18): January 16

