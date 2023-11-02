Attack on Titan final episode release date: when is Final Chapters Special 2 airing on Crunchyroll?

We officially have an Attack on Titan final episode release date. It's been three years in the making, but The Final Chapters Special 2 will bring Eren's epic saga to a close as The Rumbling commences. Standing in his way: a clutch of former allies waiting to meet him on the battlefield.

Understandably, you want to be nowhere near social media (or the internet at all, really) this weekend to avoid spoilers as Attack on Titan season 4 makes its return. However, anime tends to be frustratingly frugal with how much info it dishes out, and the Attack on Titan series finale is no exception.

While we do have the confirmed Attack on Titan final episode release date for you down below, we've yet to have news on the streaming time in the US and UK on Crunchyroll for the confusingly-titled Final Chapters Special 2. Don't worry, we've crunched the numbers and we now have a better idea of when you can say goodbye to Attack on Titan.

So, let's get to it. And if you're still playing catch up, be sure to read our guides on how to watch Attack on Titan in order and our run-through of Attack on Titan The Final Chapters.

(Image credit: Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/ATTACK ON TITAN The Final Season Production Committee)

The Attack on Titan final episode release date is November 4 in the US and November 5 in the UK. It's airing at midnight on November 5 in Japan.

So, when exactly can we watch the Final Chapters Special 2? No specific times have been released but we should get one very soon. Given previous episode drops, we'll likely have to wait for the Japan airing to finish before it shows up in the West.

If that's the case, and given the 85-minute runtime and the fact it's not airing until Sunday, November 5 in the UK, we'd expect a final episode release time of after 5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern/midnight BST in the UK. We've reached out to Crunchyroll and will update this page accordingly with the official info the closer we get to Saturday's release.

For more of the best anime shows around, be sure to dive into our looks at Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Demon Slayer season 4.