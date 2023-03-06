Attack on Titan season 4, Final Chapters Special 2 release date: when is episode 89 airing?

This is it. Attack on Titan is down to its very last episode. The Final Season – season 4 if you’re keeping count – has been split into three parts but we’re finally here. Episode 89 marks the definitive finale for the long-running anime. So, when is the second part of the so-called Final Chapters releasing? And what time can we expect to lay eyes on Eren’s ultimate endgame?

Truth be told, we don’t have the full picture just yet. Instead of a Final Chapters Special 2 release date, we’ve merely got a release window. But we should have a better idea of when it’s landing very soon. We've even done some speculating below so you can narrow down an exact release.

Attack on Titan episode 89 – or Final Chapters Special 2 – is releasing in Fall 2023 (as per the show's official website (opens in new tab)). Right now, we don't have more to go on than that, but it does narrow it down considerably.

Anime's Fall windows traditionally fall in September or October, no later than that. So we're currently looking at a September or October 2023 release for the series finale. We'll update you as soon as we hear more.

How many Attack on Titan season 4 episodes are left?

It appears there is only one more episode left. Final Chapters Special 1 (technically the third part of the show's 'Final Season'. Yes, it's confusing), aired on March 4. The final episode will air in Fall 2023... and that's it!

Where can I watch Attack on Titan season 4?

New episodes of Attack on Titan – and the preceding four seasons – are available to watch on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation for paid subscribers.

