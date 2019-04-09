Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Orichalcum locations: where to find the rare resource

If you want to buy legendary or epic loot you need Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Orichalcum. It's the only thing Sargon the merchant will accept, and if you want to buy what he's selling you need to get out there and find Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Orichalcum.

If you are going to try and earn one of Sargon's legendary items don't forget to keep an eye on the the countdowns, as his offerings cycle on a timer. Although he'll always have an Olympian Gift. That costs 10 Orichalcum and will get you one legendary or epic item to equip on your character or ship.

So, if you want to know where Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Orichalcum is, read on and we'll show you.

Look for missions with a blue timer next to them

There are many different types of missions in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but the ones you’ll want to keep an eye out for if you’re hankering for some Orichalcum have a blue timer next to them. Just head to any message board and keep those eyes peeled for a blue symbol next to the mission title and timer that’s ticking down when you hover over them, then snap up as many as you want. They’re usually pretty simple, quick tasks (like killing some bears that are getting in the way of someone’s pilgrimage), and will net you on average about 10 Orichalcum per go. Seeing as it costs 10 Orichalcum for an Olympian gift in Sargon’s shop, for about 10 minutes of your time you find yourself with legendary item in your inventory. Not bad at all.

Find Orichalcum locations across the map

If you’re taking full advantage of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s new RPG system and acting like a complete dick, you might not want to help out your fellow Grecians. And that’s fine. Instead you can hunt across the map for Orichalcum locations, with each deposit you find getting you one Orichalcum to spend. Yeah, it is kind of meagre, but scavenging for the turquoise resource is actually a great way to discover some of the hidden gems littered across Odyssey’s very substantial map.

We’ve got a brief list of some Orichalcum locations - bear in mind that there are hundreds of locations across the game, so it’s almost impossible for us to list them all without descending into madness like a worshipper of Maniae (who are, FUN FACT, the Greek spirits of insanity).

In front of the large lion statue at the Reclining Lion location on the Pirate Islands.

East of the Abandoned Farmlands region in Attika, on the coastline by a journal and skeleton.

On one of the rocks near a wrecked ship in Shipwreck Cove, found in Scavenger’s Coast in Achaia. There’s also one inside the small cave with two entrances in Shipwreck cove, on the rock platform above a bloody corpse.

North of Heraion of Argos in Hera’s Watch in Argolis, on the top of a hill near a Shrine of Ares.

In Megaris in the Occupied Forest of Tripodiskus, in a pool the bottom of a cliff.

Near the Snake Temple in Phokis, found in the river to the north of the temple near a skeleton.

In Lake Abythos in the Kephallonia Islands, in the Coast of Koliadai region.

Northwest of Melanthios’ Goat Farm in Ithaka.

West of the synchronisation point near Kleptuous Lookout in Kephallonia.

East of the Kalydonian Boar in Phokis, in the Sacred Lands of Apollo region

On the coastline of Steropes Bay on the Pirate Islands.

North of the Cave of the Lion on the side of a river on the Pirate Islands.

To save time, buy a map from the Ubisoft Store

If you don’t fancy running around Greece constantly scanning the horizon, you can always shell out £3.99 / $4.99 in the Ubisoft store for a map of every single Orichalcum location. And just a warning: there’s a lot.

Luckily for you we’ve already paid the toll, so glance below for all the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Orichalcum locations. You might want to zoom into these maps too because unless you have eyesight as good as Ikaros’, you’re going to find yourself squinting quite a bit.