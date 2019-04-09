Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia Questline: How to solve the treasure hunt and earn the Pirate's Life for Me award

The Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia questline is a nice little diversion if you fancy a break from the rest of the game. It's a self contained set of missions that will earn you a trophy / achievement, as well as the chance to romance Xenia herself. You'll meet Xenia easily enough as part of the main Assassin's Creed Odyssey story in Temple of Athena Nedousia in Pirate's Revenge, Keos. However, you'll have to strike up a conversation with her to start her unique storyline. Do that and you'll be off all over Greece in search of ancient treasure.

Birds of a Feather

The first item that Xenia wants you to fetch is the Golden Feather of Ajax. She gives you three maps, but where you'll need to go is the very southern point of the Isle of Salamis, which is the larger island sandwiched between Attika and Arcadia.

Head down to the Lighthouse of the Father of Ajax there (think the clue is in the name) and search around the flame until you find the large jar covered in some material on the left-hand side.

Go and speak to the caretaker at the bottom of the stairs to discover who's taken the feather.

The bandits who've taken the feather are located at the Mycanean Tomb of Ajax, not far from the Lighthouse if you head northwest.

Kill them all and get the feather before returning to Xenia for the next stage of the quest.

Sacred Vows

Another quest, this time for a magic bracelet, and another set of three maps. However, where you need to go is the very southern tip of Cape Sounion, which is the southern-most point of Attika.

Head down to the Temple of Poseidon there, where there's an altar out on the cliff's edge to the southwest of the temple itself.

You'll need to do some investigation here to discover that the offering box has been stolen, and the trail of clues leads around the corner to a pair of couples. You'll quickly realise that it's the couple closest to the sea that know what's going on.

And when you speak to them, it turns out one of them did steal it for the other, who threw it in the ocean in disgust at his thievery.

There's nothing left for you to do aside from dive in and get it, before returning with it to Xenia.

She Who Controls the Sea

The next item on Xenia's strange collector's list is a golden conch shell that is rumoured to be able to control the ocean, although she's more interested in the gold. You again get three maps, but you'll need to head to the Triple Peninsula of Chalkidike, which is the southern-most area of Makedonia, right at the top of the map. It's got three juts of land, a bit like a trident, and you'll need to look for the small protrusion of land between the leftmost and middle prongs - simply known as the Underwater Cavern.

Once you're there, you'll need to dive down under the water until you see the fairly large opening - watch out for sharks - and follow the water around until you reach a spot where you can swim up to the surface. After here, there's a brief chance to gulp for air until you continue on through the blue, again until you reach an area where you can surface again.

Follow the cave around and you'll have to fight off some goons, but the conch is in a chest right inside their little wooden structure.

Then just return to Xenia again.

Throw the Dice

The next quest is actually to find two maps that a rogue called Autolykos stole from Xenia, who is hiding out in the docks to the south of the Wetlands of the Hydra, in the south of Argolis.

Go and speak to the merchant Autolykos, and make him tell you where he's hidden the maps, by whatever means you think.

Head to his residence, which is heavily guarded, and both maps are in a chest inside the house.

Then you get TWO more maps, which tell you that you need to find the Lyre of Apollo and Pan's Flute respectively. Thankfully there are only two maps, so it's not a wild goose chase like the last. Pan's Flute is up first and it's up near the north-eastern point of Attika in the hills of Marathon Beach. Handily, it's hidden in the Cave of Pan.

Head deep inside the Cave of Pan, fight all the Cultists you come up against and deep, deep within it there's a treasure trove on top of which is the Flute, although I warn you it's quite a winding cave, so it's easy to get lost.

As for the Lyre of Apollo, it's located in the Forgotten Ruins of Makris region of Euboea, to the very east.

It's close to the Forgotten Ruins of Makris itself, which is rather distinctive thanks to its statue of a man being bitten by a snake.

When you're there, take out the handful of Cultist guards that are there, before scooping up your prize, which is just laying out in the open ready for the picking.

Then just return to Xenia.

Priceless Treasure

Now this last quest is a bit of a weird one because rather than searching for something, you're tasked with helping someone escape. One of Xenia's pirates, Galateia, was injured on an expedition, losing some cargo and some people, and you've got to try and get them back.

Head to the Erymanthos Peaks in the larger area surrounded by Scavenger’s Coast and Kyllene Foothills in the Achaia region and find a fort called the Olouros Fortress.

Now here's where it got a bit weird for me. As soon as I arrived, the game ticked off the "free the captive" point on the checklist - even though I'd never been here before. So once inside the crew member was nowhere to be found.

Instead I just had to search for the mission object, which I found inside the building near the southeast of the fort, on one of the highest levels, with a canvas awning outside the entrance.

It's in a small box to the left hand side of the table near the fire.

Then just head back to Xenia.

Finally, you'll be able to wrap up the quest, earn even more loot, tick off that Pirate's Life for Me trophy / achievement, and maybe even get yourself a little love en route.