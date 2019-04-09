How to find and beat the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa

She's the classic Greek monster and the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa lives up to that reputation. It's a tough challenge to take her down though as you'll need to be level 46 before you can even make a start. Realistically she's more a level cap kind of activity on the island of Lesbos and, if you want to make one of the toughest Assassin's Creed Odyssey fights in the game easier, this Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa guide will help smooth things out.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey tips | Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance | Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient tablets | Assassin's Creed Odyssey orichalcum | Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient stele | Assassin's Creed Odyssey minotaur | Assassin's Creed Odyssey cyclops | Assassin's Creed Odyssey medusa | Assassin's Creed Odyssey sphinx | Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia questline | How to level up fast in Assassin's Creed Odyssey | How to get the Pegasus, Black Unicorn and Rainbow Unicorn skins in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

How to find the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa

You'll find the quest that'll start your adventure towards Medusa in the town of Eresos in the Petrified Valley on Lesbos. There's a quest called Romancing the Stone Garden and involves a lady who's lover has wandered too far into the Petrified Temple within the Petrified Forest deep within the Petrified Valley. Are you sensing a theme yet?

While she scampers off to the Temple, you'll have to deal with all the people that think she sacrificed her girlfriend to Medusa - or who they call the Writhing Dread. After that, just head to meet Bryce in the temple where she's hiding, who you'll then need to follow to their romantic meeting place - the Dread Ruins in the Petrified Forest.

Then it's just a case of heading towards the Petrified Temple after Bryce who can hear her lover's cries.

Unfortunately though, you're going to need a key in order to open the actual door to Medusa's lair, and speak to a mercenary who claims to have already killed Medusa before you can go in and find her for yourself. Of course, the mercenary hasn't actually killed her at all, he didn't even make it inside the door of her temple at all and won't give you his spear without a fight. Bye bye.

The relic you need to open the door is actually on the island of Chios in the northern region of the Hunted Forest of Artemis. You'll need to head to the Huntress Village there, and work your way into their vault to grab the key. *Spoiler alert* If you've finished the Daughters of Artemis quest, you might not even have to fight your way in, because by that point you may well be their leader.

After that, head back to Bryce on Lesbos to take on Medusa.

How to beat Medusa in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

After you've opened up the door, run after the slightly annoying now Bryce, killed some snakes, grabbed some loot and worked your way through the Petrified Temple, it'll finally be time to take on Medusa.

Now, I'll warn you, Medusa does not mess around when it comes to combat. She ain't easy, but there are a few tricks to staying out of her line of fire. First she'll send out some mercenaries to take out out, while she protects herself with a bubble shield. Deal with them, but dodge as much as you can because she'll be trying to turn you to stone while you fight and dropping lighting bombs on you. Fun.

Then, when they're down, sneak an attack in on Medusa herself, before retreating towards one of the stone pillars that sit around the arena. She'll drop three lightning attacks from aboe in quick succession, so dodge them, and then hide behind a pillar to avoid her stone gaze. Luckily, you can peek around the pillar to shoot her with some arrows while she's doing it - aim for the eyes people.

Then it's just a case of rinse and repeat until she's down and you can pluck the hidden Piece of Eden from her golden snake hair. And if you do get hit by her stone gaze, just dodge until you do like Taylor Swift and shake it off. Prepare yourself for a long old battle.

When you've defeated her, you'll be rewarded with a Legendary Medusa figurehead for your ship, and the Legard Harpe of Perseus sword, which has the perk of lowering ability and skill cooldown by 25%.

Need to find and fight the other mythical beasts in Assassin's Creed Odyssey?