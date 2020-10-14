Every model of Apple Airpods is cheaper than ever before - but time's almost up

Well done you if you've been biding your time as there's never been a better day to pick up a pair of Apple Airpods as we're seeing the lowest ever prices on all three models. The standard ones with either a standard wired charging case, the standard with a fancier wireless charging case, and the top of the line AirPods Pro are all at their lowest yet. But these US Prime Day deals all expire at midnight PT tonight in the States! UK readers, we've found some deals for you below too.

If you're a die-hard Apple fan looking for some in-ear headphones amongst the Amazon Prime Day deals, then you'll struggle to do any better than the Apple AirPods Pro. These wireless buds are the best headphones for pairing with your iPad or iPhone, and today looks like a great opportunity to pick them up at a discount.

If you're in the UK, we've found some other deals for you. The standard case Airpods are down £31 and going for just £128 at Amazon. The wireless charging case version is £40 off at £159 at Amazon too. As for the AirPods Pro, Amazon has a tempting £41 discount with a £208 deal, but we've found something even better deal at Laptops Direct for an even lower £199.97. The UK offers at Amazon don't appear to be official Prime Day deals, but we don't see stock lasting long at those prices.

Looking for the best value Apple AirPods? It's hard to argue with the all-time lowest price at just $114.99 for these today at Amazon with a $44 discount. This version comes with the wired charging case, but you can see below for a wireless option if you'd prefer.View Deal

If you can afford to spend a bit more, the wireless charging case version of the AirPods is a good shout thanks to the added convenience of being able to put recharge on a wireless charger. Otherwise, the AirPods themselves are the same. That means you're still getting the same great product, just with a bit more versatility behind it.

The AirPods Pro are great if you need small wireless earbuds for runs, walks, and whatever else; they're perfectly designed with surprisingly good sound for their size, plus deep iPhone compatibility. Don't miss this discounted cost which is the lowest price yet.

The AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods yet and feature active noise-cancellation and an improved fit, which sets them apart from the regular AirPods. A recent update added 'spatial audio' features that replicate surround sound audio, which is something we weren't expecting as a free software update. As for battery life, you'll get around 4.5 hours of tunes between charges. Meanwhile, the wireless charging case can hold around another 20 hours of charge for you to keep the AirPods topped up between visits to the mains power.

