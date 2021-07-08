Apex Legends Thrillseekers event debuts a new Arenas map, skins, bundles, and more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers is a brand new event debuting next week.

Below, you can check out the announcement trailer for the Thrillseekers event in Apex Legends. As detailed in the trailer below, the new event will launch next week on Tuesday, July 13, and will be running for little under a month until August 3.

Headlining the Thrillseekers event is a brand new Arenas map. 'Overflow' is the name of the new map, and it's actually the seventh new map to be added to the Arenas rotation in Apex Legends since the mode launched earlier this year. Intriguingly, Overflow is deliberately designed with three "lanes," so each team will have to be really careful before committing to defending or attacking down one lane and leaving the other two unguarded.

However, there are also two new points of interest accompanying the Overflow map, both of which can seriously mix things up. Firstly, Overlook is a sniper's paradise, casting a wide gaze over the majority of the map from above, while the Slopes point of interest has one side of the map descending downwards, which could be great for catching one team off guard if the enemy team is hiding down the end of the slope itself.

Of course, it wouldn't be a new Apex Legends in-game event without new cosmetics. In the reveal trailer above, we can see new skins for Pathfinder, Octane, Rampart, Loba, and many more. Not only are there new skins up for grabs through Apex Packs, there's also new gun charms, a pretty snazzy looking Devotion skin, and much more.

The Thrillseekers event is actually switching things up for in-game rewards. Whereas with previous events there would only be one event track to unlock and progress through, this time there's three, with a new reward track being made available every week while Thrillseekers runs on. Week one will star a new Rampart skin with a matching gun charm, and week three offers a new Bangalore skin with a matching gun charm. It's nice to know that there'll be three new weapon tracks to unlock, giving us an added incentive to revisit the event while it rolls on.

There's also a brand new 'Summer Splash Sale' in the Apex Legends in-game store during the Thrillseekers event. As you can see just below, there are several bundles available for purchase with Apex Coins, each of which unlocks a brand new character skin that was available at some point in the past over the last two years. Not sure about you, but that Bloodhound skin looks mighty fine.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

The Thrillseekers event for Apex Legends kicks off next week on July 13, but there's still time to delve into the ongoing Genesis event, before it wraps up next week. Meanwhile, you can watch the EA Future of FPS livestream later today on July 8, for a panel featuring Apex Legends developers, as well as talks from Battlefield 2042 developers, and more.

Apex Legends tips | How to download Apex Legends | Apex Legends best weapons | Apex Legends best characters | Apex Legends crafting metal | Apex Legends heirlooms | Apex Legends crossplay | Apex Legends skydive emotes