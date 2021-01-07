Annihilation director Alex Garland teams with Jessie Buckley for new movie

There’s a new movie coming from Alex Garland – and Jessie Buckley is set to play the lead role, according to Deadline . Garland is re-teaming with A24, the studio behind his directorial debut Ex Machina , for his upcoming movie Men (which he’s both writing and directing).

Buckley is in talks to star, playing a woman who goes on a solo holiday to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband. If the rest of Garland’s movies are anything to go by, though, we’re sure that things won’t be quite as they seem.

Unsettling sci-fi is Garland’s speciality – Ex Machina, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Oscar Isaac, is a psychological thriller about artificial intelligence, while Annihilation follows a group of explorers in a mysterious and disturbing quarantined zone called The Shimmer. Before his directing career, he penned the screenplays for dystopian movies like 28 Days Later and Never Let Me Go . Most recently, he wrote and directed sci-fi thriller miniseries Devs, starring Nick Offerman.

Meanwhile, Buckley has recently enjoyed success in Charlie Kaufman’s 2020 Netflix release I’m Thinking of Ending Things, as well as turns in hit TV shows like Fargo and Chernobyl. Rory Kinnear, who plays MI6 employee Bill Tanner in the Craig-era Bond movies, is also tapped to join the project. Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Devs producer Scott Rudin will re-team with Garland to produce.