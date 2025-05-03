Warfare stars Will Poulter and Kit Connor are heading to the Rapture to fight zombies

No sooner have they finished their tour as brothers in arms in Warfare than stars Will Poulter and Kit Connor are getting back in action as brothers in a different time, fighting a very different war. Deadline reports that the two are set to star in HanWay Films' Rapture, a film from playwright Jordan Tannahill in his directorial debut as he takes on a medieval horror that sounds like the stuff of nightmares.

Set in 1348, Rapture follows a small group of monks whose life and devotion to God are shaken when an outsider comes with terrible news of a plague that is making its way through the outside world and is slowly approaching their doors. The disease turns its victims into the undead, and soon they're swarming the quiet Yorkshire-based refuge, forcing men of peace to perform unspeakable acts to stay alive and battle their own belief of helping those in need, or sending them to meet God the best way they can.

Production is headed to Hungary later this year, and Gabrielle Stewart, CEO of HanWay Films, who are backing the project, praised the new director taking on such a daring story. “We have all been blown away by the vision Jordan has for Rapture. It is rare to have such an atmospheric and terrifying zombie horror film that inhabits such an authentic historical world, with complex characters grappling with the biggest moral dilemmas. It is no wonder he has already attracted such great casting in Will, Kit and Manu with more to come, backed by top-tier producers.”

We'll be sure to monitor the Rapture when it arrives, but if you need some scares quickly, check out our list of the 30 best horror movies ever here (preferably from behind a cushion).