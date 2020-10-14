Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2020 for gaming, work and casual use

Quick links (Image credit: Amazon) Jump straight to the Amazon Prime Day laptop deals you want with these links:

The Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are entering their final stage, with the Amazon Prime Day deals running until midnight tonight in your local timezone. That means the wonderful offers to be had on gaming laptops, Macbooks, and good old work beasts are expiring, so get on them sooner rather than later. With hundreds shaved off the usual RRP, these are definitely some of the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals.

No matter whether you want something for work or home use, it's a great time to invest. Most brands see price cuts throughout the sale, and Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are usually quite generous when it comes to bigger names. That means everything from ASUS to Razer will get discounted as and when the event begins. Particularly gaming machines - with new graphics cards and next-gen consoles (the Xbox Series X and PS5) arriving very soon, retailers will want to shift old stock.

To give you an idea of what to expect, we've listed some old deals here. While you're at it, make sure you bookmark this page. We'll update it the moment Amazon Prime Day laptop sales appear, and it'll be refreshed every couple of hours when things kick off to get you the latest offers.

For more discounts, don't forget to check in with these cheap gaming laptop deals. As for what to look for, be sure to visit our guide to the best gaming laptops.

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals - US

ASUS VivoBook (11.6") | $289 on Amazon

We'll be very lucky indeed if we can get a laptop at this price or less during the Amazon Prime Day laptop sales. This currently-active offer gets you a device with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. That means it's only for light work use, but if you want something cheap and cheerful, you could do a lot worse. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15-inch laptop | $1,499 $1,399.99 at HP

This was over $1600 last week before getting knocked down to $1499 and now it's even lower. A fantastic series of savings on HP's premium end laptop is certainly a tempting proposition. The Spectre x360 can do it all too: crunch through work task, be a central home hub, and also provide a solid portable gaming experience with that GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. Nice.View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED laptop | $2,200 $1,802.52 at Amazon

This is a worthy investment for a creator, graphic designer, and gamer. If you straddle these areas of hobby and interest, then this AERO laptop with its 4K screen and 2060 graphics card are well placed to serve you.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 | $2,600 $1999.99 at Amazon

Arriving with an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super graphics card, a 10th-generation Intel processor, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a 300Hz full HD display, this is quite the gaming laptop. View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro | $2,399 $2,079 at Amazon

The most powerful MacBook is the MacBook Pro, and this 16-inch offering is rather delicious. It comes with a six-core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Plus this is a $200 saving, which is pretty unheard of for Apple products.



14-inch ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 | $1,300 $1199.99 at Amazon

Get 23% off this ASUS ZenBook Duo laptop, which offers a 10th-gen Intel processor, FHD display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and integrated Intel graphics.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals - UK

ASUS Chromebook C223NA | £210 £149.99 at Amazon UK

This 11.6-inch Chromebook is a no-fuss, budget, entry-level machine. It might not have all the bells and whistles that others have but if you're looking for an easy-to-use and convenient machine that you can use wherever then this is a great shout.View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 A314-21 (14-inch) | £279 £199.97 at Currys

Just get a load of that price - the £79 discount has brought the cost of this laptop tumbling down to become a no-brainer purchase. Although it might not be the most powerful device on the block, it'll do the job very nicely for school or work tasks.View Deal

ASUS Chromebook C523NA | £360 £249.99 at Amazon UK

This laptop-sized Chromebook is perfect for those looking for a machine for work or home that is competent, sizeable, and easy to use. They're super light and handy too so it'll be ideal for taking with you.View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 | £850 £599.99 at Amazon UK

As premium Chromebook's go this is from the top tier. The extra flexibility that the flip-screen mechanism offers is excellent and it's got the gumpf to offer more of a laptop-level of performance too. With 250 quid off this is a great deal.View Deal

ASUS TUF FX505 gaming laptop | £1,000 £629.99 at Amazon UK

This is one of the best deals of Prime Day's gaming products right here. A reliable and solid gaming-first laptop for just over 600 pounds is an absolute no-brainer for a machine that can be a reliable home or work laptop but that has enough under the hood to give a great gaming experience too. It won't be running the latest and greatest at the highest levels but it's a wicked little machine at this price.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | £899 £659 at Amazon UK

This machine is part-laptop, part-tablet, and offers excellent flexibility and productivity. It's powered by a 10th-gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM so will have the guts to do all your home and work tasks. Good discount here, too.View Deal

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX434 | £1,100 £699.99 at Amazon UK

This is an enormous saving on a quality laptop of more than a third (400 quid!) off the list price. The dual-screen flexibility that the screen pad is a real highlight of this machine, meaning you can up the productivity and enjoyment.View Deal

ASUS ZenBook UX434FLC | £1,000 £749.99 at Amazon UK

This is a great price for a great laptop, offering the second screen in the touchpad for extra functionality and flexibility.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | £999 £779 at Amazon UK

This touchscreen laptop has all the makings of a great home and work machine. There's a new 10th-generation Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an ultra-thin design housing a 13.5" screen. With more than 200 quid off today, it's great value.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S (Mercury Grey) | £999 £799 at Amazon UK

Samsung's laptops are great machines. This is a 13.3-inch model that is powered by 8GB of RAM and an Intel i5 processor and weighs less than one kilogram. Crazy light. The Earthy Gold colour is at the same price too.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop | £900 £799.99 at Amazon UK

This is a pretty good deal for an early Prime Day offering: a lean mean gaming machine with a 1650Ti graphics card, a brand-new 10th-generation Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Not bad for a proven HP machine. As of early Tuesday morning, this laptop was out of stock, but you can still place an order for it at this reduced price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion laptop | £1,249 £999 at Amazon UK

This is a great discount on one of Samsung's quality laptops. This has a new Intel i5-10210U processor and *GB of Ram powering it, all set in a super thin and lightweight chassis. Very neat. The 15.6-inch version is also on offer, reduced to £1,049.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop | £1,150 £999.99 at Amazon UK

This is a great price for a 1660Ti powered laptop. For proper gaming laptops, we rarely see anything more powerful go under the four-figure mark so this marks good value. It's also from a trusted manufacturer, has a 10th-gen Intel processor, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex laptop | £1,349 £1,099 at Amazon UK

With £250 off the list price, this Samsung laptop is a great call for those who want something premium in their portable machine. It's also in that bold Samsung blue aesthetic which is fun and different too. The more run of the mill coloured silver one is also on offer at the same price.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | £1,600 £1,358.49 at Amazon UK

The most modest of the Blade 15 laptops on offer today but by no means a slouch, and still plenty of value for money. It might not offer ray-tracing gaming, but it offers the best experience, graphically, without that with its GTX 1660Ti GPU. This is probably one of the cheapest price tags you'll see on such a premium laptop.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop | £1,800 £1,398.99 at Amazon UK

The 'baby' of the Razer Blade Stealth laptop line-up, the 13-inch lappy still packs a punch with its 1650Ti graphics card and 10th-gen Intel processor. It's perfect for a small work and play machine that captures the essence of a Razer laptop design and build, as well as performance. Getting 400 quid off is cracking too.View Deal

HP Omen 17 gaming laptop | £1,700 £1,399.99 at Amazon UK

If you've had your eye on a big gaming laptop, then this might be for you. Powered by a new 10th-gen Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 graphics card this will future proof you for a good while and provide a great gaming experience for the money - 300 quid off!View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | £2,300 £1,898.49 at Amazon UK

This is good value for a 2070-powered laptop from Razer's quality wheelhouse. A healthy saving of 400 pounds gets you Razer's typical sleek design and build, but also 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a gorgeous 4K OLED screen. Mmm.

ASUS ROG Strix G532LWS gaming laptop | £2,200 £1,899.99 at Amazon UK

If you're on the scout for a premium gaming laptop then this ASUS ROG Strix model could just about do it. With £300 off the usual price, this laptop with a 2070 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM, an i7-10875H processor, and a superfast 300Hz HD a screen is an excellent offering.View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop | £2,900 £2,398.99 at Amazon UK

The larger beasts of the Razer Blade laptop this 17-inch mother hubbard has a 2070 graphics card, a 10th-gen Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 300Hx FUll HD screen. Very nice, and with about 500 quid off today too! If you're something even more potent, another model with a 2080 Super GPU is also on offer at £2,898.99 (a reduction of £301).View Deal

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX581 laptop | £2,940.99 £2,499.99 at Amazon UK

This is a weird and wonderful machine featuring two touchscreen panels. It's excellent for anyone who is a creative and a gamer given its 4K glory, as well as it's 2060 graphics card, i9-9980HK processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Probably the desire for many but always out of reach, today it has £500 off its listing price.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix G732LXS gaming laptop | £3,500 £2,699.99 at Amazon UK

With a whopping 800 quid off the price, this 2080 Super-powered machine is a solid offering but still demands a high price tag. However, it's a premium gaming machine and goes a long way to justifying its price tag with a 32GB of RAM, a 17.3" 300Hz screen, an i7-10875H processor, and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 laptop | £3,000 £2,798.49 at Amazon UK

A big selling point of this particular Blade 15 laptop is it's blisteringly fast 300Hz screen. It's a big investment but games won't be any crisper or smoother on a quality laptop. Plus that 2080 Super graphics card is just *chef's kiss*.View Deal

MSI GL65 Leopard laptop | £1,300 £1,098.98 at Amazon UK

This is one of the best early deals going right now offering a quality 2060-build for just over the four-figure mark. A brand-new 10th-generation Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD complete the headline acts.View Deal

MSI GE66 Raider laptop | £1,699 £1,599 at Currys

If you're on the hunt for a top-performing, immensely powerful, and ridiculously capable gaming laptop right now, then you could do way worse than this MSI GE66 Raider laptop. It's a powerhouse very much of this year and offers some of the best gaming experiences you can get in a portable machine from this year.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - do I need membership?

Yup, that key thing to have to ensure you can make the most of any Prime Day laptop deals on Amazon is, of course, an Amazon Prime membership.

Also, for those already with memberships, there could be some subscription discounts and deals to extend your Prime membership. Don't forget that membership stacks, so your new subscription just gets added to what you have already.

While you'll have to sign up to get the laptop deals, remember you will get the TV service, and you get that sweet speedy delivery bonus offering free next-day (or two-day) delivery. This is excellent especially given the timing with Black Friday and Christmas just around the corner from the October date for Prime Day.

However, be prepared for some delays as Amazon can sometimes struggle to fill the sheer volume of orders around big sale events like Prime Day and Black Friday. This isn't always the case but being prepared won't hurt.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 - what else is on sale?

Away from laptops. Prime Day will have you covered for price cuts on a whole host of tech. It's a great time to look for deals on the best gaming monitors too, for example. You'll also be able to pick up excellent deals on PC components and parts, so if you're building your own rig, Prime Day is a great time to snag some new stuff like one of the best graphics cards or even a gaming laptop deal or cheap gaming PC.

And, of course, an Amazon Prime day wouldn't be complete with lots of Amazon products where you can see discounts of 25%, sometimes higher, on most of its own products like Fire TV sticks, the Kindle Fire tablets, and the Echo range.