Agatha Harkness will reportedly return in future Marvel movies

Agatha Harkness is set to return in her very own spin-off on Disney Plus – but Kathryn Hahn’s MCU character isn’t content with only taking over television.

According to Deadline, Marvel is shaping up to have Agatha All Over: Kathryn Hahn has signed a “larger deal” with the studio, one that will see her appear in future movies.

It’s unclear which movies the report is referring to. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which features WandaVision co-star Elizabeth Olsen among its cast, would be the logical choice – but has long since started filming. Another WandaVision alumni, Teyonah Parris, is set to appear in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, and could be a possible destination for the one-time Salem witch.

Maybe, just maybe, there could be some more magic in the air in the MCU. During Loki, Sylvie has joined the burgeoning ranks of magic users over at Marvel, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has seemingly been slowly putting a crack team of anti-heroes together across recent series and movies. Might Agatha be next on the list?

The Sparky-killing sorceress, however, remains trapped in Westview – and has reverted (at least temporarily) to her peppy, quirky Agnes persona.

Given Marvel’s heaving schedule, it might be a while before we see Agnes again. This year alone sees the return of Hawkeye in his own Disney Plus series, while Spider-Man: No Way Home is intent on cracking open the multiverse – and potentially bringing past Spideys with it – this December.

