Activision gives guidance on installing Call of Duty updates on a 500GB PS4

It wouldn't be a Call of Duty seasonal update day without needing to clear some space on your console for the download.

Activision is seemingly aware of how much of a pain it can be to find space on your console to download its updates for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, sharing something of a guide on how to best optimise space on PS4 consoles which only have 500GB of space.

Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone launches today and the download is different depending on whether you have the full game or just Warzone installed, and which console you're playing it on. PS4 users who only have Black Ops Cold War are looking at a 10.5GB update size while those who only have Warzone will be needing to download a 17GB update.

Addressing the issue of download sizes, Activision has shared some information in a blog post on what you can do if you have a 500GB PS4, which after all the updates, game modes, and extras you need, might be starting to run out of space: "Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500 GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed" the post reads.

Activision explains that if you do have both games installed and have kept up to date with all the recent patches, you will need to delete some unused content to make space to download the Season Two patch.

To remove this unused game content, you have to launch into the games separately. For Black Ops Cold War, you can press R3 on the main menu which will bring you to the file management screen. From here, you can pick and choose the content packs to remove.

In Modern Warfare and Warzone, you can get to the file management by pressing Options in the main menu and going to the 'General' tab to find 'Game Installs'. Once you've navigated to the game installs menu, you can once again pick and choose any content you haven't played recently or no longer need.

