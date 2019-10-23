Two Point Hospital console ports delayed to the first half of 2020

The PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions of Two Point Hospital have been delayed, Two Point Studios announced today. The console ports were originally scheduled to release this fall , but are now on track to release in the first half of 2020 - in or before June, in other words.

"Why the delay?" the studio said in a blog post . "Put simply: making a management simulation game on three consoles (and making it the best it possibly can be on all three), is a tricky programming puzzle. We have to take the game apart and figure out how to fit it into what is essentially a smaller box. That takes a fair amount of time and engineering work, and it turns out we need to take a little more to iron out the remaining creases. So, we’re going to take a bit longer to get that right."

The good news is that, when the console ports do arrive, they'll come with all the updates from the PC version and both the Bigfoot and Pebberley Island DLCs, which add new hospitals and illnesses. And based on what we played of the in-progress PS4 and Switch versions, Two Point Hospital's made the jump to console remarkably smoothly thanks to intuitive UI and snappy controls, so it ought to be worth the somewhat extended wait. Check out our full Two Point Hospital review for more on what makes this medical sim so engrossing.