Two of our favourite gaming monitors are discounted by 20-25% on Amazon right now

You can really grab your weekend gaming time by the horns with these two discounted gaming monitors on Amazon today. Because they are mid-level monitors, they’ve gone from medium-affordable to pretty dang affordable and are very tempting as a result. Leading the way in terms of tech, there is a 4K monitor on offer here: the 27-inch ViewSonic XG2700-4K is currently a whole 20% off, a saving of a whopping $125 . There’s also a massive 25% off one of our favourite Alienware monitors: the 25-inch AW2518HF has now been slashed to $36 1 which is the cheapest we’ve seen it in a while.

ViewSonic XG2700-4K gaming monitor for $494.97 at Amazon

A price cut of 20% ($125) makes this monitor a really attractive way to upgrade your display to 4K and enjoy the gaming excellence at an awesome resolution.View Deal

The ViewSonic XG2700-4K monitor is an excellent and affordable way to march into the 4K gaming monitor generation. Its main quality is its 4K panel which will give you the glorious ultra-HD resolution, but this is teamed with decent levels of refresh and response times and frames-per-second (FPS) rates to make it a consistent performer. It won’t refresh to the highest levels or be able to push out mega numbers in terms of FPS but it will be a great monitor for those who don’t mind trading off those stats to get the 4K resolution. The Alienware AW2516HF, on the other hand, is more of the traditional gaming monitor in its tech and capabilities: it’s not 4K but has a tremendous full HD display that has a monstrously fast refresh rate of 240Hz that rarely fails - this is perfect for those looking to get the best setup for online or competitive play. And as it’s from a renowned manufacturer, you’ll know you’re getting quality.

Basically, these are great displays and a microcosm of the market itself, with the difference in screen technologies meaning that each have their own pros and cons. But, these are still two of the best gaming monitors you can get at the moment, and they’re now at very decent prices.

Best gaming monitor | Best 4K TVs for gaming | Gaming sound systems | PS4 Pro deals | Xbox One X deals | Alienware gaming PCs