Twisted Metal TV show first teaser nails down July release date and gives first look at Sweet Tooth

The Twisted Metal TV show's first teaser trailer is a blast of '90s nostalgia and surely a precursor to a whole lot of carnage. Not only do we get our first look at the nightmare-inducing Sweet Tooth, but we were also gifted the series' July 27 premiere date on the streaming service Peacock.

Peacock revealed the Twisted Metal TV show teaser on YouTube, and it's a whole 52 seconds of references to the iconic automotive battler game series. Most of the teaser's screen time is occupied by a familiar character from the games: John Doe (Anthony Mackie) who appeared in Twisted Metal: Black and Twisted Metal: Lost as the mysterious amnesiac driver of Roadkill. In the teaser, he's driving a dusty old early 2000s-era Subaru WRX with a "Got Milk?" sticker on the rear bumper, bullet holes through the trunk, and a glove compartment filled with shotgun shells.

To further set the scene, the song Steal My Sunshine by Len, possibly the song most emblematic of the late '90s, is blaring from the Subie's speakers. And just like that I'm taken back to my childhood, a time I remember having frequent nightmares about another character that makes an appearance in the teaser: the demented part-time ice cream truck driver, part-time clown, Sweet Tooth. We don't see much of Sweet Tooth, but what we do see is every bit as horrific as the character from the games, with a sick laugh and a masked face to give even a full-grown adult nightmares.

In short, I can't wait for this show. It's clearly making an effort to appeal to fans of the game series, and in particular the older games that were multiplayer staples of the PS1 and PS2 eras. We'll see if it's able to stretch the story out to fit a full season of a TV show before burning out.

