No amount of cuteness can distract me from these Kirby Air Riders amiibo prices
My bank account isn't too happy
There were a lot of new collectibles shown off in the latest Nintendo Direct, including these adorable Kirby Air Riders amiibo figures, which are now available to pre-order.
These Switch accessories stand out from the rest of the amiibo lineup as they're interchangeable. Just like in the game, you can swap Kirby and the adorable Bandana Waddle Dee and place them in each other's machines to change up your amiibo display. This clever bit of amiibo design, however, comes at a price, and you can expect to lay down $49.99 at Best Buy and other retailers to pre-order these customizable cuties.
With pricing like that, each amiibo figure is only $20 less than a brand-new copy of Kirby Air Riders on the Switch 2. If that's not scary enough for your bank account, grabbing both will cost you almost $100 - sorry savings, I hardly knew ye.
Kirby & Warp Star amiibo - Kirby Air Riders Series | Pre-order for $49.99 at Best Buy
This Kirby Air Riders amiibo is almost the cost of a full game, but it at least comes packaged with not just the pink puffball himself in an adorable pose, but also his iconic warp star machine, which he rides in-game. Tapping this will gain you a Player Figure that you can train, and you can also swap in the Bananda Waddle Dee if you'd rather see him take the Warp Star wheel.
Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star amiibo - Kirby Air Riders Series | Pre-order for $49.99 at Best Buy
The Bandana Waddle Dee amiibo is also priced at $49.99, but it too comes with not just the adorable Kirby character but also a Winged Star machine that he can sit in. Tapping Waddle Dee in-game will grant you a Figure Player to level up, and like the other figure, you can swap in Kirby instead if the mood strikes you.
UK: £33.99 at Nintendo
The brow-raising pricing likely has to do with two factors. The first is that Nintendo amiibo were not spared from the recent US Nintendo hardware price increases, and so, as a general rule of thumb, it's best to expect any and all new amiibo to be pricier than they used to be.
Secondly, it probably has something to do with the fact that each amiibo comes packaged with a figure, and a cool machine from Kirby Air Riders for them to sit in. That way, you could essentially look at it as two figures in one, to make forking out $49.99 easier to cope with.
The interchangeable aspect isn't just about making a unique display on your amiibo shelf, but it also affects how you use these figures in-game.
Both Kirby and Bananda Waddle Dee can be tapped on your Joy-Con 2 controller (or your right Pro controller stick) to unlock a 'Player Figure', which you can train and level up, along with their machines, in-game. When you swap the Kirby amiibo physically into Waddle Dee's machine, you can ride them in-game, and the leveling will carry over, too.
I'm hoping that the customizable aspect means these amiibo are on the larger side, to help justify their pricing a bit more. In the UK, each figure is available for £33.99 at Nintendo UK, so even those of us across the Atlantic are dealing with some of the priciest amiibo to date.
Both the Kirby and Bananda Waddle Dee amiibo launch on November 20, 2025, the same day as the game.
