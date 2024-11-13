My favorite Lego Star Wars diorama just hit its lowest ever price
The Mos Espa Podrace hasn't ever been cheaper
I'm a sucker for The Phantom Menace and spent hours playing the Podracing game on N64, so it's no surprise that I fell in love with the Lego Star Wars Podrace Diorama as soon as I saw it. And now, my self-control is being sorely tested - it's cheaper than ever.
Race over to Amazon and you'll find the kit for a greatly reduced $59.99, which is $20 less than the sticker price of $79.99. It's also a record low for the Lego Star Wars set.
Considering how this year's Black Friday Lego deals are still a couple of weeks away, I'm impressed that we're enjoying record-breakers already. (In addition to this offer, Lego Optimus Prime also hit an impressive $143.95 at Amazon instead of $179.99.) It's not a bad idea to watch out for more over the next few days as a result, particularly with more and more retailers pressing 'go' on their official Black Friday sale.
Lego Mos Espa Podrace Diorama | $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - I've never seen this kit for less, and paying a quick visit to price comparison sit Camelcamelcamel reveals that this is indeed an all-time low. The best offer we'd seen beforehand was roughly $67.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a dynamic display piece
✅ You're a fan of the prequels
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're buying for kids
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $79.95
💲 Lego | $79.99
⭐ UK price: £69.99 £51.99 at Amazon
Should you buy the Lego Podrace Diorama?
I'm keen on the Star Wars diorama range; for the most part, I think they're classy snippets from the saga that are cool to look at but don't overpower a setup like the larger spaceship kits would. In fact, I'd argue they're some of the best Lego sets for grown-up fans, because they're designed to be put on display and are satisfying to make despite not taking up hours of your time.
Of all the dioramas available, this speaks to me the most. Much like the Death Star Trench Run from a few years ago, the Mos Espa Podrace is incredibly dynamic; it cleverly hides translucent arms to hold up both vehicles so that they're invisible when viewed head on, and this allows the designers to recreate that impractical, gravity-defying look where the pod itself is 'floating' behind the engines. Because of how they're positioned beneath the rock arch, it seems as if they're banking - like you're seeing a split-second frame as the two racers hurtle past. It's simple, but hugely effective.
With that in mind, the only reason I wouldn't advise picking it up is A), you have a different diorama you'd prefer on your shelf, and B), you're buying for kids who expect it to be a toy. This isn't made for playing with, unfortunately, so won't stand up to much punishment.
For more discounts, don't miss the upcoming Black Friday gaming deals. As for more from a galaxy far, far away, why not check out our guide to the best Lego Star Wars sets or these Star Wars gifts?
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
As the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor, you'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news. I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and can normally be found cackling over some evil plan I've cooked up for my group's next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.