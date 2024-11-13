My favorite Lego Star Wars diorama just hit its lowest ever price

I'm a sucker for The Phantom Menace and spent hours playing the Podracing game on N64, so it's no surprise that I fell in love with the Lego Star Wars Podrace Diorama as soon as I saw it. And now, my self-control is being sorely tested - it's cheaper than ever.

Race over to Amazon and you'll find the kit for a greatly reduced $59.99, which is $20 less than the sticker price of $79.99. It's also a record low for the Lego Star Wars set.

Considering how this year's Black Friday Lego deals are still a couple of weeks away, I'm impressed that we're enjoying record-breakers already. (In addition to this offer, Lego Optimus Prime also hit an impressive $143.95 at Amazon instead of $179.99.) It's not a bad idea to watch out for more over the next few days as a result, particularly with more and more retailers pressing 'go' on their official Black Friday sale.

Should you buy the Lego Podrace Diorama?

I'm keen on the Star Wars diorama range; for the most part, I think they're classy snippets from the saga that are cool to look at but don't overpower a setup like the larger spaceship kits would. In fact, I'd argue they're some of the best Lego sets for grown-up fans, because they're designed to be put on display and are satisfying to make despite not taking up hours of your time.

(Image credit: Lego)

Of all the dioramas available, this speaks to me the most. Much like the Death Star Trench Run from a few years ago, the Mos Espa Podrace is incredibly dynamic; it cleverly hides translucent arms to hold up both vehicles so that they're invisible when viewed head on, and this allows the designers to recreate that impractical, gravity-defying look where the pod itself is 'floating' behind the engines. Because of how they're positioned beneath the rock arch, it seems as if they're banking - like you're seeing a split-second frame as the two racers hurtle past. It's simple, but hugely effective.

With that in mind, the only reason I wouldn't advise picking it up is A), you have a different diorama you'd prefer on your shelf, and B), you're buying for kids who expect it to be a toy. This isn't made for playing with, unfortunately, so won't stand up to much punishment.

