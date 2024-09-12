I wasn't expecting this to be my favorite Disney Halloween merch, and it's now $21 less

If I can be real for a second, it's not news to say Disney Halloween merch is almost always good. The House of Mouse knows what it's doing where collectibles are concerned (you'd certainly hope so anyway, considering how it's one of the biggest corporations in the world), and this year's haul for spooky season is no different. But one entry caught me off guard – and now I'm obsessed with it. If only I could get the bloody thing back.

I was sent some of 2024's Disney Halloween merch ahead of time so I could report back to all of you, and although I was expecting to be taken with the likes of this year's Mickey plush (yes, I can confirm: he cute), the star of the show has actually been the Haunted Mansion Weighted Blanket. Now, I'm a sucker for all things HM – if you ask me, it's one of the best rides in the Disney parks. Yet even beyond a design inspired by the haunted house's wallpaper, it's just so damn cozy. With sweater weather closing in, all I want to do is snuggle down with it and read a good book (or play one of the best board games, knowing me). Well, in theory. My wife keeps stealing the blanket and is threatening to use it for naps, so my chances may be shot. Honestly, I don't blame her.

I bring all this up because the blanket is currently on offer; it's $63.74 at the Disney Store instead of $84.99, saving you $21. (Sadly, it's still full price in the UK – sorry to our friends across the pond.)

Haunted Mansion Weighted Blanket | $84.99 $63.74 at Disney Store

Save $21 - As a new item for this year's Halloween, I don't think the blanket has ever been cheaper. Seeing as it'll also arrive well before October, you'll get maximum use out of it as the cold sets in.



Buy it if:

✅ You wanna be snug as a bug in a… blanket?

✅ You prefer subtle tie-ins

✅ You're a fiend for blankets, cushions, and throws



Don't buy it if:

❌ You already have too many sofa blankets, and it's a bit of a problem actually

❌ You don't like weighted blankets



Price check:

💲 Seems to be a Disney Store exclusive

Should you buy the Haunted Mansion Weighted Blanket?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

If the idea of settling down on the sofa under a cozy blanket to watch a movie with a cup of hot something-or-other sounds delightful to you, this is a great choice. The material used is incredibly soft and feels more luxurious than I was expecting thanks to the slightly raised wallpaper pattern on one side, and it's heavy enough to make you feel like you're being given a hug.

OK, so that's the main downside; this thing weighs a significant amount, which means you're unlikely to be carting it around much. But honestly, that's the only downside I can think of beyond a price tag veering toward $100 – and even then, I'd say it's premium enough to be worth that cost.

It's not outrageously 'Haunted Mansion' either, and by that I mean it's a subtle tie-in. The wallpaper design will only be recognized by fellow parks nerds, and there's only a small, embossed logo in the bottom corner. Classy.

Of course, you can get non-branded alternatives for a lot less, and proper Haunted Mansion blankets that aren't weighted are available at a much lower price (like this reversible fleece one for $44.99 at Amazon). But I'd argue that this is a lot nicer, and I don't see it dipping further in price any time soon. Especially with Halloween approaching.

Want a present for yourself or good Disney gifts for a Haunted Mansion fan? Now's your chance, while it's discounted.

