I am obsessed with this new Lego Nightmare Before Christmas set

Not satisfied with stealing Christmas, Jack Skellington is taking over everyone's favorite toy bricks with the new Lego Nightmare Before Christmas set.

Formed of over 2,000 pieces, this kit recreates some of the Tim Burton film's most iconic locations - and characters. Alongside the graveyard and its curved hill, Jack's house and the Halloween Town Hall are featured. The Pumpkin King himself, Zero the ghost dog, Sally, the Mayor, and more are also included in the Lego Nightmare Before Christmas set.

The kit will arrive on shelves this September, but the date varies depending on whether you're signed up to Lego's free rewards program ('Insiders,' which basically earns you points and exclusive offers) or not. If you are, you can pick up the Lego Nightmare Before Christmas set on September 1. Otherwise, you'll need to wait until September 6. It will cost $199.99 at the Lego store or £189.99 for UK shoppers.

Seeing as this will likely rank as one of the best Lego sets for fans of the movie, I can imagine it being very popular. I adore it myself, so am already reaching for my wallet faster than you can say 'Oogie Boogie.' Hopefully it'll live up to the hype.

Lego Nightmare Before Christmas

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $199.99 / £189.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,193 Minifigures 8 Item Number 21351 Release date September 6 (September 1 for Insiders)

As a Lego Ideas kit, this set was designed by a fan - Simon Scott from the UK, to be precise. He notes that he loves both Lego and the movie, so is "honored to see my creation come to life in physical brick form. The film is such a family hit with young & old fans from around the world. The ideas team have done a fantastic job creating a wonderfully playable set that is just as appealing as a display piece."

Comprising 2,193 pieces, it mimics Lego Rivendell in its construction, being made up of three distinct pieces that can come together to form one scene or be split up and displayed separately. The pumpkin-strewn graveyard with its curled hill is probably the most memorable location recreated here, but Jack's house and the Halloween Town Hall are fun additions too - particularly because the latter comes with the green goo fountain Jack emerges from at the beginning of the film. You can turn Jack Skellington's house around to reveal little rooms inside, including the study where he ponders the mysteries of Christmas. There are bound to be plenty of other hidden references and Easter eggs tucked away in this one, so it'll be as much fun to find them as it is to build the kit itself.

The minifigure choices are equally crowd-pleasing. While it's a shame Oogie Boogie himself doesn't appear, you're getting the other major players from Nightmare Before Christmas: Jack, his ghost dog Zero, Sally, the Mayor of Halloween Town (who has two faces, naturally), the three trick-or-treating terrors Lock, Shock, and Barrel, and Sandy Claws.

With any luck, the kit will be up to pre-order soon. However, because it's a Lego store exclusive, don't expect to find it on Amazon et al just yet.

