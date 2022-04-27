Tom Hiddleston on appearing in Thor 4: "I’m not even doing an Andrew Garfield! I just don’t know"

Tom Hiddleston's been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time, first appearing as the treacherous Loki in the first Thor movie. And yet, the actor still manages to surprise with his turn as the God of Mischief. His latest appearance, in a Disney Plus series all about Loki, added new dimensions to the character, showing that there's still milage in him yet.

"We made some new, bold choices," he says of the first season while talking with Total Film for the new issue of the magazine, featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi on the cover. "Loki goes on a really big, internal journey that felt very new and fresh. And I thought, ‘I would like to explore this kind of story, whether it’s Loki or not. But the fact that it’s Loki is even more interesting.'"

Speaking in a London hotel suit, he continues: "[Plyaing Loki] is a source of eternal surprise and delight, the whole journey. It’s absolutely a part of my life now, and will always be. You know, just now in the bathroom, somebody came in, and said, 'Loki!' And I said, [indicates to himself] 'Tom.' And they went, 'Sorry. Yeah.' But it’s what people see."

Asked by TF about Loki season 2, Hiddleston pauses. "What can I say? It’s very much continuing to excite and challenge me... At the end of season 1, the story isn’t over. I think that’s really clear. Loki’s almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There’s stuff to unpack."

There are rumors that Loki may appear in both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Questioned about the latter, Hiddelston remains coy. "I’m living in a question mark," he says. "It’s all unknown. You know, I used to think that I could predict these things, but I literally have no idea. And I’m not even doing an Andrew Garfield! I just don’t know."

Hiddleston's wide-ranging interview, which touches on his entire career, including his new series The Essex Serpent, is available in the new issue of Total Film, which features Obi-Wan on the cover.

The Essex Serpent is available weekly on Apple TV Plus from May 13. For much more from McGregor and co, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves on Thursday, April 28.

(Image credit: Total Film/Disney/Lucasfilm)

