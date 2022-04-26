Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes investigate mysterious murders in The Essex Serpent trailer

The trailer for Apple TV Plus' limited series The Essex Serpent has been released. The first look at the new drama sees Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston on the hunt for a mysterious creature.

Based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Perry, the story follows a series of unexplained deaths in a quiet village in Essex. The atmospheric trailer for the six-part drama begins with the killing of a young girl, as her distraught father is convinced she has been claimed by the "Essex Serpent".

He’s calmed by Hiddleston’s local pastor Will Ransome who promises to help investigate the crime. Soon after, a widow named Cora Seaborne comes to town inspired to find out the truth herself.

Initially clashing with Will over their ideals of faith and science, Cora develops a friendship with the pastor as they investigate the killings. This soon shifts into a romance between the pair as they grow closer over the case.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

However, as the trailer goes on, it seems their relationship and Cora’s safety may be in danger after she becomes a point of suspicion among the town locals. Accused of being involved in the killings, Will refuses to stand up for her as hysteria heightens in the small village.

The short teaser also offers a glimpse at the other stars of the show and how their characters will play into the drama. Hayley Squires can be seen in action as Cora’s companion Martha who finds herself drawn to her friend.

Frank Dillane appears as Luke Garrett, who takes his own interest in Cora after she comes to town. While Clémence Poésy stars in the adaptation as Will’s wife Stella Ransome. The cast is rounded out by Jamael Westman as Dr. George Spencer, Dixie Egerickx as Jo Ransome, Michael Jibson as Matthew Evansford, and Ryan Reffell as John Ransome.

The Essex Serpent will debut on Apple TV Plus globally on May 13, with episodes landing weekly every Friday until June 10. If you’re stuck over what to watch while you wait for its release, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.