Thursday Link-A-Mania

A Christmas special for Misfits , a live-action Blue Beetle, Tom Hanks for Cloud Atlas , a Father’s Day sci-fi treat, and Smurfs...

All we want for Christmas...

Christmas 2010 is shaping up pretty well. On top of the annual Doctor Who special, the Guardian is reporting that the fantastic Misfits is also giving us a festive treat, in addition to the second series that'll air later this year. That's what happens when you win yourself a Bafta...

Live Action Blue Beetle?

The Source over at DC Universe has blogged about test shots being filmed for a possible Blue Beetle TV series or movie. Nothing is definite yet, but this could be an interesting replacement for Heroes if it happens.

Tom Hanks Offered Cloud Atlas Role

Over at SlashFilm , rumours have been caught of actors Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, and James McAvoy being offered roles in Tom " Run Lola Run " Tykwer’s adaptation of David Mitchell's (not the Peep Show guy) Cloud Atlas. With a plot that spans thousands of years, it’ll be interesting to see if it can be squeezed into a single movie.

Smurf Teaser Trailer

Yahoo Movies has posted the first teaser trailer for the Smurfs movie. There’s not much more that can be said about a Smurf movie in all honesty. Not much at all.

Father’s Day Deal

Ticketmaster 's offering a rather nice Father's Day deal on Jeff Wayne’s musical version of The War Of The Worlds – if you book before Sunday 20 June, kids under 14 can get tickets half-price (provided they're accompanied by an adult). Find out more here . Ulla!

Today's news was expertly gathered by Andy King.