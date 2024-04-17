Dead Boy Detectives creators tease plans for multiple seasons of The Sandman spin-off: "This is the kind of show that could go on forever"

Dead Boy Detectives showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz have plans for not just a potential season 2 of the upcoming Netflix show, but a season 3 and beyond.

"If we get a season two, we have plans coming off the end of season one. We also have some ideas for season three. We’re ready. We’ve got the ideas. We’ve got the stuff. I don’t want to say too much, just because a lot of it comes off the finale", Schwartz tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Doctor Who on the cover.

Based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the new supernatural series follows best friends Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) who decide to ditch the afterlife and stay on Earth to solve crimes that involve the undead. The duo first appeared in The Sandman #25 back in 1991, providing an origin story where Charles and Edwin meet for the very first time.

Continues Schwartz: "Steve and I have talked about the very, very end of this series, but this is the kind of show that really could go on forever because the cases are so much fun and they get wilder and crazier as we go. Our characters, there’s no limit to where we can take them and where they can grow. So we’ll be on for as long as Netflix has us."

The cast includes Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace, Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Jenn Lyon as Esther, Lukas Gage as Thomas the Cat King, Max Jenkins as Kingham, and David Iacono as David the Demon. Kirby reprises her role as Death from Netflix's live-action adaptation of The Sandman – and sees her chasing down the duo as, well, no one is allowed to escape death.

All eight episodes of Dead Boy Detectives are set to hit Netflix on April 25. The above is just a snippet from our interview, available in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Doctor Who on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, April 17.

