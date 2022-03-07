This PS5 headset deal sees one of the very best wireless sets back down to its lowest ever price

One of our favorite PS5 headsets - and one of the very best that money can buy - has gone down to its lowest ever price again at Amazon. That's the second time within the space of weeks that it's gone this low, so if you missed it the first time around or got your PS5 recently, then snapping up the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 for just $119.95 (a saving of $30 from its $150 list price) is the way to go to get yourself a cracking PS5 headset deal.

For further information, and to reinforce how good a deal this is, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 is not only one of the best PS5 headsets but also one of the absolute best PS5 wireless headsets money can buy. Its quality is such that it is an attractive proposition at its list price, let alone a lowest ever discounted price.

This headset had really held its value for a long time after it was released in 2020, and it was only in late last year that we saw some cuts. Now it's gone back to its lowest ever price, there's no better time to strike.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 | PS5, PS4, PC | $150 $119.95 at Amazon

Save $30; lowest ever price - This is literally the best value price we've ever seen on this PS5 and PS4 headset and it makes for one of the best PS5 headset deals we've seen in months. Going to its lowest ever price twice in the space of only a few weeks is a great opportunity - though we don't know how long it will last for...



As Alyssa said in her Turtle Bach Stealth 700 Gen 2 review, "The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is an excellently performing wireless headset. The audio is crisp and clear with a deep bass you can feel, and audio tuning options that can make this headset work for anyone." If you want to take this audio quality to an even further, elevated level, then engaging Turtle Beach's Superhuman Hearing mode can mean you'll be hearing "like a super-soldier."

More of today's best PS5 headset deals

If this particular PS5 headset deal isn't quite the right one for you, then the below table will display the latest and greatest prices on some top sets wherever you are in the world right now.

Complete your PS5 gaming set up during this year with one of the best PS5 SSDs, best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X, or best 120Hz 4K TVs. And it always pays to keep abreast of the latest PS5 deals should you still be on the hunt for elusive PS5 stock.