This Labor Day TV sale sees a massive discount on Samsung's flagship 2022 model

Labor Day TV sales are underway and all the usual retailers are getting involved and cutting the prices of some great screens, all across the price spectrum.

However, these TV sales are also breaking new ground in terms of prices, and we are currently seeing a new record low on one of 2022's best. Right now the Samsung S95B in its 55-inch form is down to $1,697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $2,199.99). Yes, this is still a fair chunk of change, but it's also the screen's first ever $500 discount - something we rarely see on a premium gaming TV and so early after its release (this screen came out earlier this year).

The big selling point of this particular TV is that it is Samsung's first ever OLED TV. This would be big enough news in itself, but it's also the new iteration of OLED TV tech: QD-OLED. This is quantum dot OLED tech and, along with Sony's A95K, has been making waves in the TV industry this year, supposedly offering the best of both OLED and QLED worlds in one screen.

And saving $500 in such a Labor Day TV sale means that with everyone keeping an eye on prices and the cost of, well, everything right now, you can still look to save money and benefit from deals on nice things like a new TV. And what a TV it is.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Labor Day TV sales further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Samsung S95B QD-OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $2,199.99 $1,697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - This is a new record low price for the 2022 Samsung 4K flagship. Away from Black Friday later this year, this price is unlikely to get lower so you can have confidence in the value offering - even though we know this is a premium TV and a premium price.



More Labor Day TV sales

Away from the premium end of things, there is a whole host of great wallet-friendly options among the Labor Day TV sales too. If you are indeed after something a bit cheaper, smaller, or simpler, then see the latest prices on some top models below.