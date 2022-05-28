This is the best Memorial Day gaming PC deal we've seen - RTX 3080 for just $1,599

Best Buy's Memorial Day gaming PC deals are currently offering up the Asus ROG Gaming Desktop, featuring an RTX 3080 inside, for only $1,599.99 (was $2,100) (opens in new tab).

That's a price for RTX 3080 PCs that simply isn't seen, at least up until now. The usual cheapest selling rate that is typically seen on gaming PCs with hardware such as this tends to hover around the $1,950 mark minimum. This Memorial Day gaming PC deal is made even stronger when you consider that this is an Asus-built rig, making it one of the more premium machines on the market.

There are no compromises in keeping the price this low, either. This model is running the Intel Core i7-11700KF CPU, with 16GB RAM, a 2TB HDD, and a 512GB SSD. Typically, RTX 3080 PCs that have historically sold around this point have featured older processors and lacked the storage space afforded by the Asus ROG. Considering that the brand is responsible for some of the best gaming PCs on the market, this configuration at an unheard-of price is an easy recommendation.

You'll find more information on the best Memorial Day gaming PC deal we've seen just below, and plenty more offers further down the page. Or, if you're after something a little more portable, check out the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals on the market right now.

Today's best Memorial Day gaming PC deals

