This explosive Horizon Forbidden West strategy just seems unfair

A Horizon Forbidden West player has discovered an explosive new way to power up their Mounts.

In a clip posted to the Horizon Forbidden West subreddit – which has attracted hundreds of comments and almost 2000 upvotes in a single day – the player showed off what happened when they gave their "brave Mounts some extra firepower"... and the results can take down even ultra touch Machines.

"I started playing around with Explosive Canisters last night and found them to be surprisingly powerful," says OP, u/AkinToTheBreach. "So naturally, I decided to try to use them to give my brave Mounts some extra firepower against these ultra-tough Machines. This might be my favorite new weapon. :)

"The final clip is there just to show some damage numbers of the Explosive Canisters for those that are curious about that sort of thing."

And when the player says "some damage numbers", they're being astonishingly modest – you can check the action out below:

Back in April, Horizon's developer said it was working on "expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project." The latter is most likely the long-rumoured Horizon MMO, while the mention of another adventure has fans already getting their Horizon 3 wishlists ready.

However, if you're keen to know what the future holds for Aloy, you'd best keep your eyes peeled when playing the DLC as, according to narrative director Ben McCaw, hints related to Aloy's next adventure are hidden in plain sight within the Horizon Forbidden West's DLC, Burning Shores.

Earlier this month, in a blog post discussing Guerilla's 20-year history and Horizon's commercial success, studio director Jan-Bart van Beek once again reminded us that this isn't the last we'll see of Aloy .

No, this isn't quite the surefire confirmation that Horizon 3 is in the works that some of us need, but it's certainly a promising sign.

"I'd like to share that we are so excited that Aloy's adventures will continue," he said at the time. "We can't wait for you to find out where she'll go next."