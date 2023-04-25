Horizon fans are already getting their Horizon 3 wishlists ready

With Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores now out in the wild, fans are keen to know what shape Aloy's next adventure will take and have been sharing their ideas for what they want from Horizon 3.

The below contains spoilers for Burning Shores, so if you've yet to play the DLC, you might want to look away now.

Those who've already delved into the expansion will know that Aloy considers her new companion Seyka more than a friend. As Reddit user alittlelilypad points out on the Horizon subreddit (opens in new tab), based on the dialogue options at the end of Burning Shores, which can lead to Aloy kissing Seyka or deciding that their relationship is all too much, some think that the next game will feature a romance system with players able to choose who they want Aloy's love interest to be.

That being said, there are a fair few fans wholly against that idea, including alittlelilypad, who feel that "having multiple romances just makes for a weaker story" and argue that the biggest decisions Aloy makes "are all outside player control, and it makes no sense to expect this to change for romance in Horizon 3." Instead they expect that Seyka will be Aloy's only love interest in the next game, and that if player-driven elements do carry over, then the choice made at the end of Burning Shores could determine the kind of relationship she has with Seyka.

Additionally, some fans feel that Seyka was "an underdeveloped character" in Burning Shores due to the fact it's a DLC rather than a full-length game, and are hoping that we get to spend a lot more time with her in a sequel. "I do hope we get a more fleshed out story with Seyka, cause she's beautiful and Aloy is clearly head over heels!" says user caitelsa. Horizon fan ValDragon02 goes a step further and thinks that Seyka should not only be key to Aloy's story but that the Quen warrior should also have an impact on gameplay. "It would be cool if we could see a development and actually have a companion following around", they said.

Then there are those who don't have any demands for Horizon 3 and reckon that developer Guerrilla Games should keep doing what it's doing. One fan wrote, "As long as they keep making the story and game so fun, I'll be there to support it."

Horizon 3 hasn't officially been announced yet, but just yesterday on April 24, Guerrilla spoke of "expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project".

