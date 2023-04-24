Horizon Forbidden West developer teases "Aloy's next adventure"

By Hope Bellingham
published

As Guerilla's studio director departs, it looks the the team is confirming the next Horizon game

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla has teased the future of the series revealing that "Aloy's next adventure" as well as an "exciting online project" is on the way. 

On April 24, Guerrilla Games announced (opens in new tab) that studio director Angie Smets would be leaving the company after 20 years for a new role at PlayStation Studios. In the company's announcement, it was revealed the new heads of the studio (including Joel Eschler, Hella Schmidt & Jan-Bart van Beek) will "steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project." 

Although it doesn't explicitly mention what Aloy's next adventure will entail, the statement does make an effort to differentiate that project from the online one - which seems to be a reference to the previous rumored Horizon MMO which is said to be a collaborative work from Sony and South Korean studio NCSoft. It's possible that the next part of Aloy's story could take place in another Horizon sequel.

If this does end up being the case, we probably won't end up seeing a third Horizon game for quite some time as Horizon Forbidden West (the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn) only released for PS4 and PS5 in February 2022, with its DLC Burning Shores literally just releasing last week. We also just got the spin-off PSVR 2 game Horizon Call of The Mountain a few months ago.

