Horizon Forbidden West dev says sequel clues are hiding in the Burning Shores DLC

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has revealed clues about Aloy's next adventure can be found in the game's latest DLC.

If you're keen to know what the future holds for Aloy, you'd best keep your eyes peeled when playing Burning Shores as, according to narrative director Ben McCaw, hints related to the next entry in the series are hidden within.

When quizzed by VGC about "Aloy's next chapter", McCaw replied, "There is actually material in the Burning Shores about this. I mean, we really tried to drop some hints, particularly in the epilogue of the Burning Shores."

Clearly keen for fans to come to their own conclusions about where the series is headed, McCaw didn't go into detail. Instead, he said how enthusiastic the team is about what's to come. "We're just so excited to embark on the next chapter and have the audience come along with us. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Given the huge success of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, another instalment in the main series seems pretty much a given, and this belief has been bolstered by Guerrilla, which has been not-so-subtly teasing what sounds like a third Horizon game over the last few weeks.

Back in April, the developer said it was working on "expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project." The latter is most likely the long-rumoured Horizon MMO, while the mention of another adventure has fans already getting their Horizon 3 wishlists ready.

Earlier this month, in a blog post discussing Guerilla's 20-year history and Horizon's commercial success, studio director Jan-Bart van Beek again announced that this isn't the last we'll see of Aloy. Of course, this isn't confirmation that Horizon 3 is in the works, but it's certainly a good sign. "I'd like to share that we are so excited that Aloy's adventures will continue," he said. "We can't wait for you to find out where she'll go next."

See our upcoming PS5 games guide for all the best titles confirmed for Sony's latest console.