Horizon Forbidden West developer confirms that "Aloy's adventure will continue"

By Ali Jones
published

The Horizon series has shipped more than 32 million copies, and it's not done yet

More games in the Horizon series have once again been hinted at.

In a new blog post (opens in new tab), Jan-Bart van Beek, studio director at developer Guerilla, discussed 20 years of the studio's history. Noting towards the end of that post that the series has now topped 32.7 million sales, van Beek closes the post by stating that "last of all, I'd like to share that we are so excited that Aloy's adventures will continue. Her latest mission takes her to the ruins of Los Angeles in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and we can't wait for you to find out where she'll go next."

Those comments come off the back of a similar statement made last month, when Guerilla suggested that it was working on "expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project." That online project is likely a reference to the as-yet unannounced Horizon MMO, but the suggestion of that new adventure was enough to get players preparing their Horizon 3 wishlists.

Van Beek's latest comments appear to have doubled down on that hint. The continuation of Aloy's adventures is another strong hint that a third game in the main trilogy (in addition to spin-offs like Call of the Mountain) is being considered. While far from official confirmation of the project, it's a definite statement of intent around the character and world that Guerilla has created - hardly a surprise with more than 30 million copies sold across three games.

