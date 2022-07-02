This early 4th of July gaming mouse deal brings the Logitech G502 Hero to less than half price

We are seeing some great 4th of July sales this year, and if you're on the lookout for a gaming mouse deal, then look no further as this pro-level wired option. You can currently get the Logitech G502 Hero for just $38.99 at Amazon (down from $79.99) (opens in new tab). This is a 51% saving and is the lowest price we have seen for this mouse this year. We have seen the price dip below this once before during Black Friday sales in 2021, where it was priced at $35, but that means this is just a few dollars above its lowest ever price.

The G502 is considered a very high performance gaming mouse due to its ergonomic grip and 11 programmable buttons. It also has onboard memory and RGB functionality. If you're on the look out for a pro level pointer, then this 4th of July deal is a must-see as it's an extremely low price-point for all of the features provided.

You can find this 4th of July deal and the best deals on our favourite gaming mice down the page.

Save $39 - This 51% discount brings the mouse down to its lowest price this year. We have previously seen it at a slightly lower price of $35, but this was during Black Friday sales last year, meaning this is likely the biggest discount we will see for a while.



