This cheap PlayStation Plus deal saves you up to 41% on a full 12 month membership

If you need to renew your membership, CDKeys has a cheap PlayStation Plus deal you may want to check out. A full 12-month subscription has tumbled down to $35.59 in the US (a 41% drop), while the UK version has been reduced to £39.79, a discount of 20% in total. The US offer is comfortably the best we've seen as a year is normally $60 a pop, and so this is excellent value for money. You're unlikely to find anything better at the moment.

A cheap PlayStation Plus deal is always worthy of attention; because a full 12 months of the essential service can be so expensive, anything we can save on it is appreciated. After all, you need it to play most multiplayer games.

There isn't a catch, either. Unlike a few of CDKeys' offers, this one isn't exclusive to new subscribers - anyone can take advantage of it. It will also stack on top of your existing membership, so anyone who wants to bulk up their sub ahead of time can happily do so.

There's no need to wait for it to be delivered, either. Your digital code will drop straight into your email inbox, allowing you get started straight away.

Cheap PlayStation Plus deal

As we mentioned before, PS Plus is a big deal these days - you need it to play the majority of online games. There are some handy benefits, too. More specifically, you get a couple of free games each month and a load of exclusives deals as well. For example, the free PS Plus games for March include the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces .

With all those bonus games, you may find yourself in need of a storage upgrade. As such, browsing our guides to the best PS4 external hard drives. Want a bit more speed? Check out the best PS4 SSD options.

In the mood for more offers? Don't miss the best PS4 accessories, or our thoughts on the upcoming PS5 price.